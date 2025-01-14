Travis Kelce hints at new Taylor Swift music: 'There might be…'

Travis Kelce recently found himself in the spotlight when asked about his rumoured girlfriend Taylor Swift and her potential upcoming music. When sports analyst Pat McAfee asked whether the singer might have more love songs in the works, the football player played it cool, offering little more than a coy response. Fans were left speculating as to whether there’s more to the story behind Swift’s future musical releases. Travis Kelce addressed rumours about Taylor Swift's new music during an interview, hinting there may be more love songs coming. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Kelce on Swift’s new music

On Monday, Kelce appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, mentioning, “There might be a few. I don’t know. There might be a few.” When the host further probed about Swift’s new music, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback responded with, “You know I can’t say any of that. … I hear music everywhere!”

McAffee then asked Kelce if he was the “motivator” for Swift’s creativity, and he replied, “Oh, come on now, you know it!” as reported by Page Six. He added, “I’ll never chime in, but you already know, I’m here to support it. I’m here to see where it can go.”

Meanwhile, the Lover singer’s fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Reputation (Taylor’s version) which is one of the two albums Swift has yet to re-release. She is also nominated for six Grammy awards including Album of the Year, this year.

Kelce hints at Swift’s presence at the playoffs

While in talks with McAffee, Kelce suggested that Swift would be present at his team’s playoffs. When the sports analyst asked, “Is there going to be an aura in that place — a little extra? You know what we’re talking about,” the NFL payer responded, “Oh, yeah. You know it, baby. You know, it’s playoff football, man.”

Kelce even used one of Swift’s lyrics from her song 22 to express he is looking forward to the playoffs. He said, “I’m fired up, I’m feeling 22 all over again, baby.”

Swift’s last album The Tortured Poets Department was released in April 2024.