Blake Lively ‘siding with Hugh Jackman’ reportedly angers the Wolverine star's ex-wife

Deborra-Lee Furness is reportedly “fuming” over her split from Hugh Jackman; with a former friend allegedly becoming an unexpected source of contention. Sources claim that Furness is upset with Blake Lively for “siding” with Jackman following his recent public relationship reveal with Sutton Foster. Furness believes Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds knew about Jackman's romance with Foster before it became public.

Jackman, who separated from Furness in September 2023 after nearly three decades of marriage, has been seen showing affection for Foster.

Radar Online cited Furness's belief that Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, knew about the budding romance long before it became public.

“She knew they would side with Hugh when they split,” an insider told Radar Online, “but what has disturbed Deb is the very real possibility that Ryan and Blake must have known about Sutton.”

“Truth be told, it was always difficult for Deb to bond with Blake because they’re so different, but she felt they got on just fine.”

ALSO READ| Candace Owens weighs in on Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuit: ‘Money is on…’

Deborra-Lee feels blindsided by Jackman and Foster's relationship

Reports suggest that Furness is especially upset by the notion that Lively and Reynolds may have kept quiet about sensing a connection between Jackman and Foster. Another insider stated, “They kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him. Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided.”

The situation intensified when Jackman and Foster were seen walking hand-in-hand to dinner in Santa Monica, showing clear PDA just days after Jackman attended Foster’s performance in Once Upon a Mattress.

Insiders claim the two grew close while working together on the 2022 Broadway revival of The Music Man. During this time, both were still married, further complicating matters.

“This brings her to the conclusion he didn’t want to save their marriage, and that’s what hurts the most,” the insider told Radar Online.

ALSO READ| Blake Lively shares this in her first post since the lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

“A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. But there was an affair and overlap,” another source alleged.

Furness and Jackman had been married for 27 years, raising two children together. “Deb and Hugh are doing everything they can to keep things amicable, but it’s not easy,” one source told Radar Online last month.