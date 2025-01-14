Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly raped a minor babysitter in 2000, new lawsuit reveals

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing yet another serious allegation from a new Jane Doe accuser who claims the music mogul drugged and sexually assaulted her when she was a 16-year-old high school student in late August or early September 2000 while the plaintiff was walking home from a babysitting job in lower Manhattan. Sean 'Diddy' Combs is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Rolling Stone and People Magazine cited court documents claiming that the woman alleges that she was a part-time babysitter for a resident of an apartment building where “a well-known woman whom the defendant was in a relationship also resided.”

While the lawsuit does not name the woman, it states the plaintiff encountered Combs sitting in an SUV with the door open as she exited the building to head home.

Combs' legal troubles mount, over 40 plaintiffs file claims of misconduct

The lawsuit claims that Combs engaged the plaintiff in conversation, expressing concern for her safety as she walked alone at night. “Combs engaged her in conversation, asking where she was going so late at night, and that it was not safe for her to be walking alone,” the lawsuit states.

“Getting into Combs’ car that day was something the plaintiff would come to regret forever,” and added, “During the ride, plaintiff became scared when they did not drop her off at home as promised. The defendant gave her a drink to ‘calm her down.’ She soon became groggy and unsteady.”

Combs allegedly offered her a drink to “calm her down,” after which she began feeling groggy and unsteady. The lawsuit claims a male driver and another unidentified man were also in the vehicle with Combs. The plaintiff accuses Combs and the other men of taking her to a location “where she was raped by Combs”. She says she was later dropped off in the lobby of her building by the “same driver”.

In 2000, at the time of the alleged assault, the plaintiff was a student at The Museum School in New York City. This lawsuit adds to a growing list of allegations against Combs, with more than 40 plaintiffs filing claims of sexual assault or misconduct against him over the past 16 months.

Combs’ legal team has denied the allegations in a statement to People Magazine on Monday, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.”

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Combs is also facing criminal charges, having been indicted in September for sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and remains detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is scheduled for May.