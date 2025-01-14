The Weeknd scraps Rose Bowl concert and delays album release due to LA wildfires

The Weeknd has announced that he will be cancelling his highly anticipated Rose Bowl performance, originally scheduled for January 25th, in light of the ongoing wildfires affecting Los Angeles County. In a post shared on Instagram on January 13, the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, expressed his decision was made "out of respect and concern" for those impacted by the crisis. Additionally, the release of his new album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, has been delayed, with a new release date set for January 31. The Weeknd cancels Rose Bowl performance due to Los Angeles wildfires, rescheduling album release to January 31. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Weeknd cancels his upcoming projects amid LA wildfires

Taking to Instagram, the Blinding Lights singer wrote, “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time. In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild,” signing off the message with “Love, Abel.”

The Rose Bowl Stadium, where the singer’s performance was supposed to take place, has been temporarily converted into a hub for donations to help victims of the Eaton Canyon wildfire, as reported by The Mirror US.

Fans upset with The Weeknd’s announcement

The fans who were looking forward to attending his concert were disappointed, as one user wrote, “Mixed emotions, but Abel has always been a real one. will the online orders be pushed back also?” Another user wrote, “This is so sad but you’re doing the right thing!!"

However, fans who purchased a ticket will receive “a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase,” according to the Ticketmaster. can expect refunds to be processed within 14 to 21 days. Those who bought their tickets through third-party resellers such as StubHub, SeatGeek, or other platforms, are encouraged to contact the respective point of purchase directly for refund details and assistance.