Taylor Swift's fans slam Ariana Grande for teaming up with Scooter Braun amid music feud

Ariana Grande is riding high on praises with her brilliant portrayal of her role in the recently released Wicked. However, fans of Taylor Swift felt that Grande betrayed the pop singer after they spotted a specific message. The singer who played Glinda in the movie musical received a special message of appreciation from her former manager Scooter Braun which left Swifties feeling a sense of betrayal from Grande towards Swift. Taylor Swift's fans are upset with Ariana Grande for her continued association with Scooter Braun, following Swift's feud over her music rights.(@taylorswift/Instagram, @arianagrande/Instagram)

Scooter Braun’s token of appreciation for Grande

On Instagram, in a heartwarming message alongside a picture of him, the 7 Rings singer and Cynthia Erivo, Braun wrote, “Now to Ari … for over a decade everything that we did there was always one consistent dream… WICKED. And after all these years the world now knows why… because you were born for this moment.”

He continued, “Your talent, your dedication, your voice, your ability to make us laugh and cry at the same time… ARI YOU ARE A MOVIE STAR. And you did that. Congratulations. So so proud of you and to see Hart singing along to Popular made my night. Bravo bravo bravo. Everyone go see WICKED!"

The sweet gesture was noticed by Grande as she replied to Braun’s message in the comment section. She wrote, “Thank you Scooter. what special memories. thank you thank you thank you for your support, and for being a part of this,” as reported by The Mirror.

However, this adorable gesture was not appreciated by Swift’s fans as apparently, the two have one of the biggest feuds in the music industry. The problem started when the Bad Blood singer said the original recordings of her songs were taken from her without her permission. She criticised Braun and Scott Borchetta, the CEO of Big Machine Records after they sold her masters without telling her. This led to a big public fight, and eventually, Swift decided to re-record her songs, calling them "Taylor's Versions," to take back control of her music.

Swifties enraged with Grande over Braun’s wish

Swift’s fans have called out celebrities who continued to work with Braun after the pop singer’s revelation, including names like Justin Bieber. Grande was previously managed by Braun but the recent comments suggested to the fans that she is not on Swift’s team.

A user on X wrote, “Why does Ariana Grande still choose to work with Scooter Braun, that zionist sc** who sucks for many many reasons. literally funds Israel." A second user wrote, “That’s why I feel sick when she pretends to support Taylor, she couldn’t care less, she’s an enemy.”

A third user wrote, "The temporary truce lasted a day lmao Ariana the flop that you are." Meanwhile, others defended Grande as they wrote, “What’s the damn problem ? !!! He’s his manager”. Another defender wrote, “the world doesn't revolve around Taylor Swift LOL.”