Meghan Trainor reveals plans to undergo breast implants, but says ‘It could ruin…'

Meghan Trainor confessed to getting plastic surgery for her breasts and revealed the reason behind her plans. The topic came about on the recent episode of her Workin’ On It podcast which she co-hosts with her brother Ryan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara. The singer explained that her desire to get a boob job has increased because of her “saggy sacks as boobs”. Meghan Trainor revealed plans for a breast lift and small implants during her podcast, citing her post-pregnancy body changes. (Instagram)

Also Read: Beyoncé’s mom confident about smooth performance stream despite Tyson-Paul fiasco: ‘God is going to…’

Meghan Trainor’s reason for a breast surgery

During the podcast episode released on Wednesday, Meghan revealed, “I’m getting a boob job. My mommy boobies were full of milk and now they’re empty and then they’re full of milk and now they’re empty. They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small.” Trainor is a mother of two children–Riley and Beary who she shares with actor Daryl.

She also divulged that the singer “lost some weight” and has “saggy sacks as boobs”. In March she told People magazine about her intentions to get “fit” for her The Timeless Tour.

The Me Too singer explained, “What’s really difficult is when I’m trying on all these amazing outfits for tour and for shows coming up, I have to wear the most supportive bras. It could ruin the outfit and they squeeze my sides. I’ve always joked and said for years, like, 'I can’t wait till I can get a boob job!'"

The singer's brother, Ryan supported her statement as he revealed that Trainor “has said this since she was 16”. She added that she “wanted this my whole life,” as reported by The Mirror.

Trainor continued, “So, I’m gonna have boobies that don’t look at the floor and it’s gonna be huge. They’re not gonna be big, sorry, they’re going to be tiny. I mean, it’s going to be huge for my confidence.”

Also Read: Brad Pitt collapses on track while filming car crash scene for F1 at LA Grand Prix; video surfaces

Trainor divulges details about her surgery plans

Going into the details of what the singer had in mind about the surgery, she specified to only get a “lift” or a “little implant” so that they appear as Trainor described, “We are boobs,’ because right now they are not." The Dear Future Husband singer continued, “I love them, love my body. I’ve been wanting this for years. I did a lot of consults … [and] saw multiple doctors, took my managers to help me decide because they’re my best friends in life.” Daryl also went to several consultations alongside Trainor.

As the conversation concluded, the singer teased about what she is currently working on, “Too much Botox and a boob job.” She added, “In a previous episode of the podcast in August 2023, she disclosed she received Botox injections for a few years.”