Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s ‘family home’: Singer to invest $1.7M in Rhode Island mansion makeover

Taylor Swift is reportedly investing $1.7 million to give her Rhode Island mansion a major makeover, transforming it into what she hopes will be her main family home with boyfriend Travis Kelce, according to the NY Post. The popstar is spending substantial funds on renovating her $17 million Watch Hill estate, with plans that include expanding and upgrading key areas of the sprawling 11,000-square-foot home. Taylor Swift is excited to spend quality time with Travis Kelce post-Eras Tour. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion makeover

Having grown up in Montgomery County, Penn., the Cruel Summer singer owns several impressive properties across the country, from her New York City estate to her LA mansion. Earlier reports had suggested she might make her Nashville estate her main base to be closer to Travis Kelce.

However, sources now believe that the Rhode Island mansion will be their primary residence. “This is going to be her main home base, and where she and Kelce will hopefully raise a family one day,” an insider told The Post.

According to building permits and zoning documents, Taylor Swift's renovation plans for her Rhode Island mansion include a 400-square-foot expansion to convert part of the 11,000-square-foot property into an upgraded bedroom suite and lounge. In addition, the singer is redesigning the kitchen and adding a new bedroom to the main house.

Permits for the project were filed in late 2024, with construction expected to be completed by December 2025. The building permit was officially granted in January 2025, with inspections required at various stages of construction. She was last spotted there in August 2024, relaxing with boyfriend Travis Kelce and friends after completing the European leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce ‘enjoying life’ with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, whose whirlwind summer romance has evolved into something much more serious, are sparking wedding rumors as they continue to enjoy their relationship. The Kansas City Chiefs star couldn’t help but gush about his happiness during an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show on January 15.

"I’m definitely enjoying every part of life right now," he said. "Taylor and I are in a great place, and I couldn’t be happier. The confidence and comfort I feel off the field with her, and the support I get in the stadium—it's all I could ever ask for."

Kelce shared that his relationship with Swift has positively impacted both his personal and professional life, calling it a “jackpot.” He also mentioned how his girlfriend, who has been a constant presence at his games since they started dating, inspires him to reciprocate that support by attending her concerts and ensuring she feels comfortable and supported in all her endeavours.