Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ‘ready’ for ‘next chapter’ together post Eras Tour

With Taylor Swift's highly successful Eras Tour now behind her, the singer is relishing the opportunity to spend more quality time with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. After months of juggling her extensive tour schedule, she is excited to focus on her personal life and deepen her connection with the Kansas City Chiefs player. Taylor Swift is excited to spend quality time with Travis Kelce post-Eras Tour. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Swift is looking forward to ‘this next chapter’ with Kelce

A source told Life&Style, “After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life.” They added that the couple have “got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it.”

As OK! previously reported, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been inseparable ever since they went public with their romance. The couple’s connection seems to be growing stronger, with Kelce making a grand gesture for Swift’s 35th birthday in December. An insider told Page Six, the football star surprised the pop icon with "a ton of gifts," further proving how serious their relationship has become.

At the time, the source told the outlet, “Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” adding that Kelce had “been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while.”

Predictions for Swift and Kelce's wedding

It’s clear that things are heating up between Swift and Kelce, with the football star hinting at the possibility of marriage during a recent episode of his New Heights podcast. On Wednesday, January 8 episode the Chiefs quarterback playfully discussed when he thinks the best time to get married might be.

A listener called in to ask about his view on getting married in autumn which also happens to be the football season. He said, “I actually don’t know people who’ve gotten married in the fall, because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer. I’ve seen weddings in f****** February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall," as told by OK! Magazine.

Many people believe that Swift and Kelce will be engaged as the latter will pop the question soon. former NFL corner and Pro-Bowler Adam “Pacman” Jones told The Mirror in an interview on January 3, “I’m thinking this year they are going to get married, or after football. Of course, they are going to be together.”

He added, “I think they are in a real relationship. I know Trav, because he went to UC. His love [is genuine]. When he says he is with somebody, he is with somebody.” Moreover, Hoda Kotb also predicted that Swift would soon be wearing a rock on her finger on January 7. She said, “It's happening.”