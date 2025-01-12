Dawson Creek actor Jackson $2 Million Joshua loses his $2 Million childhood home to LA wildfires

Joshua Jackson, best known for his role in Dawson's Creek, is the recent one among the celebrities who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires sweeping through the Los Angeles area. According to Page Six, the actor’s childhood home in Topanga Canyon has been destroyed by the flames that have been raging since earlier this week. The actor's family-oriented Topanga Canyon residence, where he raised his daughter, was engulfed by flames. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Joshua Jackson loses his home to LA wildfires

The actor had re-purchased his childhood home in 2001 at the time told Mr Porter Magazine that the place for him was “where everything felt simple". However, the place was turned to nothing as it was burned to the ground leaving behind only a pile of charred remnants.

The flames did not quite reach his backyard and swimming pool as they stand intact however the surrounding hill has turned barren because of the fire.

Before the fire engulfed Jackson’s childhood home, his multiple-storey home and driveway were lined with lush green bushes and trees. The residence featured a huge wooden deck which offered a serene view, as reported by Daily Mail. A staircase on the side of the hill led down to a swimming pool which remains untouched by the fire.

Jackson’s plans for a family at his childhood home

In an interview with E! News in 2023, he shared about living in his home and raising his family there. He told the outlet, “The most surprising thing is that it's a lot more homey than it looks like from the outside. It's very, very baby-oriented and family-oriented inside the house.”

The Topanga Canyon home, which Jackson once shared with his now ex-wife Jodie Turner-Smith, was not only a place of personal significance but also where the couple raised their four-year-old daughter, Juno. In 2021, he told Mr Porter Magazine that her daughter slept in what used to be his childhood once.