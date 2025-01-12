Will the 67th Annual Grammy Awards be delayed due to Los Angeles wildfires? Here's what we know

As the 67th Annual Grammy Awards approach, there is growing concern over the impact of the devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles. With the ceremony set for Sunday, February 2, at Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., many are wondering whether the ongoing crisis could lead to a delay or change of plans for music's biggest night. The upcoming Grammy Awards face potential postponement due to devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. (Photo by Zak BENNETT / AFP) (AFP)

Talks about Grammy Awards 2025 being delayed

Various sources told The Hollywood Reporter that discussions and debates have been going on to either postpone the music award show or shift the broadcast to a fundraiser. One senior television executive revealed that it is most likely that the Grammys will be postponed because of the ravaging wildfires that are engulfing the Los Angeles area.

The fire which is still active has claimed lives and property. However, another source divulged that the situation in the upcoming days will decide whether the show will take place on schedule or be postponed. Recording Academy head Harvey Mason Jr. is reportedly going through various possible scenarios.

In addition to the uncertainty surrounding the Grammy Awards, plans are being made for a benefit concert to aid those affected by the wildfires. Scheduled for January 30 at the Intuit Dome, the event will involve MusiCares, the Grammy Foundation dedicated to helping music professionals in need. Hosted by Live Nation, the Azoff family, and AEG Presents, the concert will feature a lineup of artists and broadcast partners still to be confirmed.

However, the challenges of hosting such a large-scale event during a natural disaster go beyond logistics. Many in the music industry facing personal losses, from musicians losing their instruments to label staff and publicists for major artists like Billie Eilish and The Weeknd being affected, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Previous delays faced by the Grammy Award ceremony

It will not be the first time the Grammys will be delayed or cancelled. In recent years, the show was delayed by the Recording Academy. The annual event was first shifted from January to March because of COVID-19 in 2021. It saw a similar shift in 2022 when it was moved from January to April because of the increase in the virus’ Omicron Variant. The same year, the show’s venue also moved to Las Vegas which was a first.