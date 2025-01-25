Iconic Atlanta rapper, hip-hop pioneer DJ Unk dies at 43; his wife pens heartbreaking tribute, ‘Our life will never…’

Atlanta rapper DJ Unk has died at the age of 43. Born Anthony Leonard Platt, the hip-hop icon was behind the memorable 2006 hits “Walk It Out” and “2 Step.” A cause of death has yet to be revealed. Fans of the genre may even remember him gracing the stage at the 2023 BET Awards to perform the former track as part of a medley featuring Soulja Boy and F.L.Y. Hip-hop pioneer DJ Unk, born Anthony Platt, has died at the age of 43. (Instagram)

Several family members confirmed the saddening news on Friday. “Please respect me and my family,” wrote his wife, Sherkita Long-Platt, on Facebook. “I just lost my husband and my kids just lost their father. Our life will never be the same. I LOVE YOU ANTHONY FOREVER.”

Atlanta rapper's former label pays tribute

A rep from Platt's former label, Big Oomp Records (signed in 2000), also confirmed the tragic news of the rapper's passing on social media. “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing of a true ATL legend, Anthony Platt better known as ‘DJ Unk,'” read a statement on the agency's Instagram Stories. “DJ Unk was not just a legendary DJ, rapper and producer, but a true cornerstone of our label and the imprint that he left globally will be cherished forever.”

The statement also gave a shout-out to the lasting legacy of his standout songs. “Hit songs such as “Walk It Out” and “2 Step” have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire artists, DJs, and fans alike for years to come. His energy, creativity, and commitment to the craft will never be forgotten.

Big Oomp concluded, “We ask that you keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We also want to thank everyone who has supported DJ Unk and the Oomp Camp over the years. Rest in peace, Unk. You will forever be missed. 🕊️”

Starting out in the late 1990s, the musician formed Southern Style DJs with DJ Montay and DJ Kelly. As a soloist, DJ Unk was a pioneering figure in snap music, a subgenre of crunk that boomed to mainstream focus in the mid-2000s, per Variety. Especially known for his tracks “Walk It Out” and “2 Step,” Anthony Platt shot to the top at No. 2 with the former and No. 4 with the latter on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs Chart.

DJ Unk previously suffered a heart attack

Even though Unk's cause of death has not been revealed per the preliminary reports, it is already a known fact that he suffered a heart attack in 2009. Platt attributed the medical affliction to a bad combination of seemingly never-ending touring, bad eating habits and drinking and smoking.

“It comes from not exercising, from not eating right,” he openly admitted in a 2010 XXL Magazine interview. “Basically man, I work hard everyday. Everything I do every day I try to make something happen in my household. I constantly be on the go, I constantly be on airplanes, in different weather and you know it just took a toll on me. It was stress.”