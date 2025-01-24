NFL's Khyree Jackson tragedy: Alcohol involved in fatal car crash as accused woman is charged, arrested

NFL star Khyree Jackson’s passing shook the football world in July 2024. The 24-year-old cornerback for the Minnesota Vikings died in a three-car accident alongside his fellow passengers Isaiah Hazel (23) and Anthony Lytton Jr (24). The driver accused of causing the heart-rending car wreck was indicted on Thursday, January 23. Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson was killed on July 6, 2024, in a car crash in Maryland. (Doug Benc/AP Images)

Charges against woman accused of causing fatal Khyree Jackson car crash revealed

The Office of the State’s Attorney for Prince George’s County in Maryland revealed at a news conference that Cori Clingman had been hit with multiple criminal charges. She is facing counts of grossly negligent and criminally negligent vehicular manslaughter. Additionally, she’s even been hit with counts of vehicular manslaughter related to driving under the influencer, per TMZ Sports. She reportedly drove her silver Infiniti Q50 into Khyree Jackson’s Dodger Charger last year.

Kevin Seifert, ESPN’s Vikings/pro football reporter, also shared on X./Twitter that the accused woman has been served a 13-count indictment. “Charges include DUI and vehicular manslaughter,” he wrote on the microblogging platform. “Driver was arrested today.”

“This was a horrific tragedy that should not have occurred,” state attorney Aisha Braveboy said during the conference. Having been taken into custody “without incident,” Clingman is expected to have a bond hearing soon.

Jackson, a Maryland native, was picked by the Vikings in the fourth round of the NFL draft at the University of Oregon merely months before the fatal car crash.

What happened in the fatal car crash that killed the NFL star?

According to preliminary investigation details the Maryland state police released over the summer, the silver Infiniti driver – later identified as Cori Clingman – was travelling northbound on Route 4 / Pennsylvania Avenue in Prince George's Country. At the time, 23, the woman is believed to have tried swerving lanes while high speeding ahead when she hit Jackson's Dodge Charger and another car, the Chevrolet Impala.

Khyree's vehicle then careened off the road and struck multiple trees. The NFL star and Isaiah Hazel were pronounced dead at the scene, whereas Lytton Jr passed away at a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, Clingman's car had two other passengers at the time of the accident. They were not injured.

The third car involved in the crash, the Impala, was occupied only by its driver, who also remained uninjured and denied medical treatment at the scene.