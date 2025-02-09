‘Incredibly fit’ Jennifer Lopez ‘inspiring’ Kevin Costner to hit the gym as rumoured romance grows

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been a positive influence on her rumoured new man, Kevin Costner when it comes to fitness. According to an insider, the On the Floor singer's "incredibly fit" body and "eternally young" demeanour have inspired the Yellowstone star to step up his own fitness goals. The source revealed to InTouch that Lopez’s commitment to staying in top shape has played a "big factor" in motivating Costner to focus on his health and wellness. Kevin Costner is inspired by Jennifer Lopez's fitness regime, aiming to gain muscle and enhance his health.(@jlo/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP))

Lopez inspires Costner to gain more muscle

A source told InTouch, “She’s among those inspiring him to hit the gym and prove age is just a number. Of course, it’s going to take a huge amount of dedication, and not just in the gym but also in the kitchen.”

They shared, “Kevin keeps himself pretty lean and healthy but he’s now on a mission to add some more muscle and see how fit he can get this year. He wants to be able to whip off his shirt and show off a six-pack like he used to back in his heartthrob days and he’s been told by his trainer that it’s entirely possible to achieve, even at his age so he’s pretty pumped up.”

The insider also added that Costner is already on a “high-protein plan to go along with his training regime that his personal chef will be strictly following. His goal is to add 10 pounds of muscle in time for summer!”

Lopez's alleged impact on Costner comes after the two were first romantically linked in late December 2024. They were spotted together at Kemo Sabe, a bar in Colorado, sparking rumours of their budding relationship, as reported by OK! Magazine.

Lopez and Costner’s rumoured relationship

While neither celebrity has commented on the rumours, a source has provided insight into how their flirtation has been unfolding. The source said about Lopez, “At the moment things are still at the very beginning stages, but after they hung out in Aspen he made sure to send her a huge bouquet of her favourite flowers with a little handwritten note along with a magnum of champagne.”

The source claimed, “They’ve been talking pretty much every day, and the plan is to get together for dinner in the next couple of weeks when their schedules line up.” they also stated, “Kevin has a lot of the qualities she’s looking for in her next man. He’s incredibly successful and he’s someone that commands a huge amount of respect in the industry and among all their peers. Having him on her arm would make a big statement – and it doesn’t hurt that Ben has always spoken very highly of Kevin.”