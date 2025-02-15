Tom Hanks hilariously walks out of SNL 50 event after Jimmy Fallon jokes about ‘not giving out any awards’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson added a hilarious twist to the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary event, "storming out" in a comedic bit that had the audience laughing. The Hollywood couple got up from their seats and made their way to the back of the auditorium after host Jimmy Fallon announced that the three-hour SNL concert would not be handing out any awards. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson humorously left the SNL 50th anniversary event after host Jimmy Fallon announced no awards would be given. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP)

Tom Hanks and wife walk out of SNL 50 after Fallon’s joke

On the stage, Fallon announced, “Apparently, there’s been some confusion. This is just a concert. We’re not giving out any awards tonight. So I just want to make sure that everyone knows that.” Following this, according to a clip that has since been going viral on social media, Hanks and Wilson walked out of the Radio City Music Hall venue in New York in a humorous act. The latter even wagged her finger at the camera as Fallon played along with their act.

The Tonight Show host said, “Tom? Rita?” adding: “We lost Tom Hanks and Rita. Sorry. It wasn’t their fault,” as reported by The Independent.

Over the years, Hanks has become a familiar face on SNL, hosting the show 10 times and making numerous memorable cameos, including one as recently as December 2024. His consistent presence has earned him a well-deserved place in the coveted Five-Timers Club, a prestigious group reserved for stars who have hosted the show five times or more.

SNL 50: A star-studded event

The SNL celebration night saw several prominent figures from the show’s history in attendance such as former cast members–Amy Poehler, Eddie Murphy, Molly Shannon, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davison and Tracy Morgan all participating.

Other key figures who have graced the SNL stage included celebrities like Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kate McKinnon, Andy Sandberg, Seth Meyers, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen and Chris Rock. However, the absence of Bill Hader was not lost on the fans who begged to bring Barry actor back.

The event also welcomed other celebrities who made their appearance on the show as guest hosts. This included Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.