Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tom Hanks hilariously walks out of SNL 50 event after Jimmy Fallon jokes about ‘not giving out any awards’

ByBhavika Rathore
Feb 15, 2025 05:27 PM IST

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson entertain at SNL's 50th anniversary, jokingly 'storming out' after learning no awards would be given.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson added a hilarious twist to the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary event, "storming out" in a comedic bit that had the audience laughing. The Hollywood couple got up from their seats and made their way to the back of the auditorium after host Jimmy Fallon announced that the three-hour SNL concert would not be handing out any awards.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson humorously left the SNL 50th anniversary event after host Jimmy Fallon announced no awards would be given. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP)
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson humorously left the SNL 50th anniversary event after host Jimmy Fallon announced no awards would be given. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, Dipasupil/Getty Images/AFP)

Also Read: Jay-Z declares legal ‘victory’ after sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed

Tom Hanks and wife walk out of SNL 50 after Fallon’s joke

On the stage, Fallon announced, “Apparently, there’s been some confusion. This is just a concert. We’re not giving out any awards tonight. So I just want to make sure that everyone knows that.” Following this, according to a clip that has since been going viral on social media, Hanks and Wilson walked out of the Radio City Music Hall venue in New York in a humorous act. The latter even wagged her finger at the camera as Fallon played along with their act.

The Tonight Show host said, “Tom? Rita?” adding: “We lost Tom Hanks and Rita. Sorry. It wasn’t their fault,” as reported by The Independent.

Over the years, Hanks has become a familiar face on SNL, hosting the show 10 times and making numerous memorable cameos, including one as recently as December 2024. His consistent presence has earned him a well-deserved place in the coveted Five-Timers Club, a prestigious group reserved for stars who have hosted the show five times or more.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez ‘still very much in love’ with Ben Affleck and planning to close the gap with this move

SNL 50: A star-studded event

The SNL celebration night saw several prominent figures from the show’s history in attendance such as former cast members–Amy Poehler, Eddie Murphy, Molly Shannon, Kristen Wiig, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, Pete Davison and Tracy Morgan all participating.

Other key figures who have graced the SNL stage included celebrities like Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kate McKinnon, Andy Sandberg, Seth Meyers, Kenan Thompson, Jason Sudeikis, Fred Armisen and Chris Rock. However, the absence of Bill Hader was not lost on the fans who begged to bring Barry actor back.

The event also welcomed other celebrities who made their appearance on the show as guest hosts. This included Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On