Jay-Z declares legal ‘victory’ after sexual assault lawsuit against him dismissed

Jay-Z has issued a statement following the dismissal of a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by a woman identified as Jane Doe. The lawsuit, which was originally filed in October, accused the rapper and Sean Diddy Combs of raping the woman at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in 2000 when she was just 13 years old. The case was dropped on Friday after the refiled complaint in December included Jay-Z as a defendant alongside Diddy. Jay-Z responded to the dismissal of a sexual assault lawsuit, claiming the allegations were frivolous and without merit. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)

Jay-Z marks day of ‘victory’ on dismissal of sexual assault case

In his statement, the rapper said, “Today is a victory. The frivolous, fictitious, and appalling allegations have been dismissed. This civil suit was without merit and never going anywhere. The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims.” He continued, “I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loved ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

Jay-Z did not miss the opportunity to take jabs at “1-800-lawyer” Tony Buzzbee who represented Jane Doe in the filed case along with thousand otters filed against Diddy and called the whole trial a “money grab.” He went on and said, “The system has failed. The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence.”

The rapper concluded his statement with “May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally,” as reported by Page Six.

Jay-Z’s lawyer issues separate statement

The rapper’s lawyer, Alex Shapiro also released a statement of his own after the legal victory. Shapiro said, “By standing up in the face of heinous and false allegations, Jay has done what few can – he pushed back, he never settled, he never paid 1 red penny, he triumphed and cleared his name.”

At the time when the case was filed, Jay-Z denied all allegations against him and called it a “blackmail attempt.” He told Page Six, “What [Buzbee] had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”