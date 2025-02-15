Kanye West in legal trouble over alleged discrimination, harassment amid Bianca Censori divorce drama

Kanye West may be in the clear for his 15-second Super Bowl ad promoting his website, which at one point reduced its sales catalogue to a single item: a white T-shirt with a black swastika. However, his legal tussle with his former employees knows no end. Kanye West and Bianca Censori's longtime rep recently quashed "tabloid rumours" insisting they've split up. (Getty Images via AFP)

As the troubled rapper battles divorce rumours and claims of his marriage to Bianca Censori spiralling out of control, a judge has hit him with sanctions in connection with a probe over alleged discrimination against and harassment of a former Black employee.

Ruling against Kanye West over alleged discrimination, wrongful termination

Earlier this week, a Los Angeles judge ruled that Kanye - who now goes by Ye - be there in person for a deposition. The development is tied to a lawsuit brought forward by Benjamin Deshon Provo. At a recent hearing, the judge ordered Kanye’s in-person deposition to take place on or before April 29. Benjamin has also been awarded a $500 sanction, which his former employer has 30 days to pay.

Also read | Diddy hired trafficked underaged girl for Miami sex party, says new lawsuit ahead of his 1st Valentine's Day in prison

West’s former personal assistant Lauren Pisciotta, who’s accused him of drugging and raping her among other misconducts, has reportedly also struggled through the same issues with the “Heartless” rapper who’s long attempted to avoid responding to her legal action against him.

Benjamin has been trying his all to pin West down for deposition for months. According to documents obtained by InTouch Weekly, he has since filed for sanctions for a “properly-noticed deposition,” as Ye continues to evade the situation without mentioning alternative dates of his availability.

Former Kanye West employee worries rapper will try to get out of in-person deposition

Kanye West returned to Los Angeles in time for the February 2 Grammys after a prolonged self-imposed Tokyo exile. Benjamin reportedly worked out a date for Ye’s potential deposition with his new lawyer Eduardo Martorell. However, he’s now accused West’s attorney of misrepresenting the deal as Martorell is not in favour of Benjamin’s motion to see the rapper appear for a deposition in person.

The former Ye employee and his lawyer fear that West may push to avoid stepping out for the deposition or even request for the deposition to be held virtually.

“Based upon [Benjamin’s] knowledge of Ye’s conduct during depositions in other matters, including, making a mockery of those proceedings by wearing a Halloween mask, and engaging in conduct that otherwise would be inappropriate for such proceedings, [Benjamin] requests an order that he be ordered to appear in person,” said Benjamin’s lawyer.

What has Benjamin Deshon Provo sued Kanye for?

Citing discrimination and wrongful termination, Benjamin’s lawsuit stated, “Specifically, in or around mid-2023, Kanye required that anyone associated with Donda dispose of books related to Martin Luther King, Jr., Malcolm X, and other prominent figures in the Black community. Further, Kanye regularly expressed negative beliefs associated with prominent Black leaders that advocated for or sought to advance the Black community. Such offensive opinions were particularly troubling to [Benjamin], who is unapologetically Black.”

Calling out his alleged double standards in the treatment of Black employees and others, Benjamin alleged, “While Kanye was polite and attentive to his non-Black counterparts, Kanye was always abrupt, abrasive, and demeaning of [Benjamin] and his Black counterparts.”

Also read | Rock legend Don Felder suffers ‘medical episode’ onstage: Here's why Eagles guitarist was rushed for treatment

Discrimination and wrongdul termination

Provo worked as a security guard at the rapper's Donda Academy in 2021. During his time working for Ye, he was assigned responsibilities tied to the artist's Sunday Service and warehouse, where his Yeezy wear was stored. In an April 2023 filing, the plaintiff also claimed that Ye unreasonably demanded he and others shave their heads.

When he refused to comply, he was allegedly wrongfully terminated. As per his truckload of bombshell accusations, Benjamin was even paid significantly less than other non-Black people working at the same level. West is also believed to have discriminated against him due to his dreadlocks hairstyle and Muslim faith.

Ye and his company have denied all allegations of misconduct.