Diddy hired trafficked underaged girl for Miami sex party, says new lawsuit ahead of his 1st Valentine's Day in prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was served a legal win and loss ahead of his first lonely Valentine’s Day behind bars. Sean Diddy Combs was hit with another lawsuit on Friday.

The woman who previously accused the disgraced rap mogul and Jay-Z of raping her at a 2000 VMAs after-party when she was 13 has now voluntarily dismissed her lawsuit with prejudice. And so, she can’t refile it.

Despite the huge ‘W,’ another alleged victim who claims to have been trafficked as a teenager has sued for hiring her and other minors for a sex party in Miami a few years ago.

Diddy hit with new lawsuit amid sex trafficking, racketeering charges

The new lawsuit against the ‘Bad Boy for Life,’ filed on Friday by attorney Tony Buzbee, mentions a 2020 party Diddy hosted as a front for a group sex event in a warehouse. Documents obtained by TMZ state that by the time Diddy made a toast to kick off the party, an unnamed man - believed to be her “trafficker” - had already drugged her.

At the time of Combs’ party, she was just 15 years old and was allegedly taken to a concealed area with a bed where she was forced to engage in sexual activities with around 20 men. Although the accuser doesn’t mention Diddy being directly involved with her during the sexual encounter, she alleged that he had sex nearby with a Latina who seemed to be 12 or 13 years old. She still accused the Revolt founder of watching others get involved with her.

The plaintiff claims to have been controlled by various pimps since she was 12. The other youngling with whom Diddy had sex with at the party was reportedly from the same trafficked group. According to her lawsuit, a Virginia sting operation saved her from sex trafficking two years after the alleged incident, which she claims ended with her trafficker taking her and the other girls to a secret location.

Sean Combs' legal team again denies allegations

Diddy, having repeatedly denied all allegations tied to various sex crimes, has again hit back at the latest addition to the slew of accusations against him.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed -- especially by individuals who refuse to put their own names behind their claims -- it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone -- man or woman, adult or minor,” his legal team told TMZ. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Inside Diddy's Valentine's Day in prison

The disgraced rapper being held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, awaits trial. Federal prison consultant Sam Mangel has since also told the Mirror US that Valentine’s Day will be no special day for Diddy. Plus, he won’t be able to celebrate the day with someone physically as conjugal visits are not permitted.

“What somebody can do is they can buy a card on commissary,” he said. “ they're typical, you know, generic cards...that's it. It is no different than any other day whatsoever. You don't get more phone time. You don't get extra visits.”

Further insisting that prison time often fractures relationships, especially taking a toll on the inmates’ families. “You know, in so many ways, if not every way, it is much more difficult on the families than on the inmate,” he added. “Inmate gets fed three times a day. Has a place to sleep, can watch TV. The inmate meanwhile has a monotonous, more structured day, we leave all the burdens, financial, emotional, physical, all the burdens and responsibilities are left to our loved ones on the outside, keeping a family together, keeping a home together.”