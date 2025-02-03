Diddy ‘marked for death’ in prison like Jeffrey Epstein 'so he can’t spill secrets in court': Report

Disgraced rap kingpin Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs fears he will face a fate like accused paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s. He's currently locked up in the same Brooklyn prison where the financier died in 2019. Diddy is reportedly scared that he will face the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein's behind bars in Brooklyn lock-up.(Photo: New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File,)

The ‘Bad Boy for Life’ was reportedly taken to the hospital last week because of his long-standing knee issues. Although that medical visit concluded safely in the middle of the night without attracting excessive attention or whispers, a new report insists that the hip-hop mogul is afraid of being targeted behind bars, especially since he holds the Pandora’s Box of high-profile secrets.

Diddy's life in real danger?

An insider shared that Diddy “knows too much about too many movers and shakers and will likely be a target so he can’t spill their secrets in court.” Currently held up in the notorious “hell on earth” Metropolitan Detention Centre for numerous sex crimes, the hip-hop honcho’s trial is scheduled to begin on May 5.

Over the years, the Revolt founder has harboured countless connections with A-listers, many of whom publicly gathered at his controversial white parties as well.

Suge Knight's fatal warning

The insider claimed that the rapper’s past connections are thrilled that he’s finally locked up, which purportedly makes him an easy target. Record executive Suge Knight, a convicted felon and one of Combs’ former rap rivals, who’s long suspected that the “All About the Benjamins” rapper was responsible for Tupac Shakur’s 1996 shooting death, also sounded the alarm for Diddy’s life.

“Somebody can do something to him and get a name for themself, they gonna actually do it. Or if they can do whatever they feel they gotta do to prove themselves,” he said.

Diddy in the same situation as Jeffrey Epstein, who died in the same

According to RadarOnline.com, Diddy is in “virtually the same situation as convicted sex offender Epstein. “He's being monitored day and night as a high-risk inmate but then again so was Jeffrey Epstein,” the insider added. They also said, “Diddy's party pals are just as rich and many are famous. A lot of people would be happy if he never testified.”

As is already known, Jeffrey Epstein is believed to have died by suicide at the same NYC jail in August 2019. Old reports established that he hung himself in his jail cell, having fashioned a noose from a “sheet or a shirt.” Like Diddy, the American financier was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The tabloid’s source further argued that if Combs reaches an arrangement with prosecutors, which he possibly will, he only puts himself at more risk. “It makes sense that he'd make some type of plea deal or sing like a canary with nothing to lose. Having him taken care of in the meantime would check a lot of boxes and make the problems go away with him,” they said.