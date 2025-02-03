Brad Pitt's olive branch to ex Angelina Jolie over this reason keeping them together despite messy divorce

Brad Pitt is desperately doing all it takes to be a part of his son Pax’s life, especially in light of another motor accident involving the 21-year-old. The Hollywood hunk and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie started off the new year on a fresh note, finalising their eight-year divorce settlement in December. While that chapter is done and dusted, the pair is still embroiled in their prolonged legal tussle over the French winery Chateau Miraval, a property they once co-owned. After his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is reportedly seeking her assistance to close the gap between himself and his estranged kids. (AFP)

Amid the ugly entanglement, Pitt, who is believed to have been estranged from the majority of six children (Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16) with Jolie, reportedly extended an olive branch to her to exert a “steadying influence” in his second-eldest son Pax’s life.

Brad Pitt's reportedly desperate to get back into his children's lives

"They finally reached a divorce settlement in December, putting an end to eight years of bitter proceedings, and now Brad wants to get himself back in the lives of their kids,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

Pitt is “desperately worried” that his wayward son, who’s gotten into three motor collisions this past year, is “gonna end up killing himself in a crash if he carries the way he is doing.” A second source claimed that Brad “believes if he had been granted shared custody, the situation would be entirely different,” especially since he “felt entirely cut off from” his son for most of his critical teenage years.

Close friends worried about Pax in the wake of multiple accidents

On January 24, Pax got into a fresh e-bike accident, making it his third in the past eight months. The 21-year-old was allegedly riding down through Los Angeles streets with no hands before turning a corner and crashing into the side of a car. The incident occurred just six months after he was hospitalised after sustaining injuries in a previous crash.

Another insider previously shared with Page Six, “His friends are concerned about him. He’s being reckless. They’re worried.” Others close to him were also perturbed by him being “consistent” about not wearing a helmet despite the multiple accidents he’s already been in.

Brad Pitt turning to Angelina Jolie for assistance

RadarOnline’s source argued that at a time like this, it is “crucial” for him to “have his father present.”

“Pax needed a strong male figure in his life, but Brad was not permitted to fulfil that role,” the insider added. Despite the “burden” of having missed so many moments in his children’s lives, Pitt is determined to positively turn things around before it’s too late. However, “he needs Angelina’s assistance to help close the divide.”

Brad Pitt's kids estranged from him since 2016 Angelina Jolie split

Multiple Jolie-Pitt kids have made consequential moves to drop their father’s last name publicly, even if not legally yet.

An early January report even suggested that the children wanted Angelina Jolie to “speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years, but she reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories,” per PEOPLE.

According to official docs obtained in 2018, Jolie could have lost primary custody if she didn't actively made efforts to improve her children’s relationship with their father. The custody trial eventually “resulted in the judge granting 50-50 custody to Pitt,” according to the F1 actor’s source. However, the appeal court ultimately disqualified the private judge overseeing the case, and the ruling didn’t go into effect.