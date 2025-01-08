Menu Explore
Angeline Jolie's daughter Shiloh dances to Rose and Bruno Mars' hit song APT, fans say: ‘She killed it’

ByAnanya Das
Jan 08, 2025 01:35 PM IST

Fans are in awe after watching Shiloh dance to Bruno Mars and Rose's APT. Watch the video here. 

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, has impressed the internet with her dance to the hit song APT. Several videos of Shiloh grooving to the music, along with a few other people, have emerged on social media platforms. APT, released last year, stars Bruno Mars and Rose. (Also Read | As Shiloh walks out on Angelina Jolie, son Maddox joins mom for high fashion film gig in Paris)

Angeline Jolie's daughter Shiloh grooved to the APT song.
Angeline Jolie's daughter Shiloh grooved to the APT song.

Angelina Jolie's daughter dances to APT

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shiloh is seen dancing inside a dance room. She, however, chose to give her own twist to the choreography of the song. In the video, Shiloh wore a printed black hoodie, matching trousers and shoes.

Fans are in awe of Shiloh's dance

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "She killed it, is this her choreography? Or is she just part of the first group showcase? I hope she continues with this, she’s hella talented!" "Great energy. Looks fun," read a comment. A person wrote, "Okay, she's doing it so well!!!! Go giiiiiiirllllllllllll!!!!"

"Omg she can dance? Wow...got beauty and talents," a tweet read. A fan tweeted, "Wow, Shiloh improved her dance skills a lot." "She's talented just like Angelina," another person said. "Wow, she dances so well. Full on energy with good enthusiasm," tweeted another social media user.

About Shiloh

18-year-old Shiloh has stepped out into the world to pursue dance. Last year, during her visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Angelina Jolie said that Shiloh wanted to avoid the spotlight altogether.

What Angelina recently said about Shiloh

Angelina had said, "My kids - I think some of them off-camera, like behind the scenes,” she began before elaborating on Shiloh’s preferences. “But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would really like to be private. Just private, like, not photographed, not on the thing. Her, most of all, would like privacy.”

Follow Us On