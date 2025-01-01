Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly refusing to leave jail cell for this sole reason

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is reportedly stalling legal proceedings by refusing to leave his jail cell to accept service of multiple lawsuits. The Bad Boy Records founder is currently in custody awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Sean Combs aka P. Diddy faces multiple allegations, including sexual battery and trafficking, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges set for May 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy faces criminal charges, including racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

According to filings submitted on December 30, attorney Tony Buzbee’s co-counsel claims that Diddy’s refusal to accept service has caused delays in two specific cases.

The attorney has called on judges to cancel conferences beginning January 10 and move them to February due to the delays. It is said that both sets of lawyers have agreed on the way forward.

Phillip Pines sues Diddy for sexual battery and harassment

One of the many lawsuits against Diddy is from Phillip Pines, who worked as the music mogul’s assistant and later sued him for sexual battery, harassment and trafficking in office from January 2019 to September 2021.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Pines describes being tasked with preparing and cleaning up after events Diddy allegedly referred to as “Wild King Nights.” His responsibilities reportedly included stocking hotel rooms with alcohol, honey packs for libido, baby oil, Astroglide, sex machines, and illegal drugs. Pines claims the parties often lasted for days, leaving him to clean up bodily fluids, drug residue, condoms, and blood afterwards.

He further alleges that Diddy coerced him into having sex with a woman while he watched. Hotel staff were allegedly tipped generously to ensure the aftermath of these gatherings went unreported.

Diddy and his legal team have denied the allegations, stating, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor.

“We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”