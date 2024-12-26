Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Christmas in prison: Here's how he celebrated the holiday

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ had a Christmas celebration different than any other year. The disgraced mogul has been lodged in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre where he is spending this holiday season. He was arrested in September for sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently waiting for his trial scheduled for May 2025. Sean 'Diddy' Combs spends Christmas in prison amid legal troubles. Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy’s Christmas dinner in prison

A report by People suggested that Diddy participated in various card games alongside other inmates and played basketball during his recreational hours. A former inmate told the outlet, “He’s well-liked inside prison. People are getting along with him.”

While the mogul did not experience his usual lavish Christmas dinner with family, his meal for the special occasion included fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skimmed meal which was served to him at the regular time, 6 am, on December 25. This was followed by lunch at 11 am which included Cornish hen or BBQ tofu. The side dishes included macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls or a holiday dessert along with a beverage, as reported by Unilad.

The Christmas dinner comprised two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on whole wheat bread with potato chips, fruit and a beverage.

Here’s how Diddy’s new year looks like

The new year for Diddy is filled with loads of legal proceedings including his trial as over 100 lawsuits were filed against him. The mogul’s alleged victims are being represented by Tony Buzzbee. His attorney Eric Wolff told UNILAD on various occasions, “As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.”

The attorney added, “He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation."