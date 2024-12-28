Diddy suffered a ‘meltdown’ inside jail: He ‘panicked’ and called prison guards to rush him to…

Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly had an emotional moment behind bars. After spending Thanksgiving in jail following the denial of his third bail request, the alleged sex trafficker, who is currently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, reportedly panicked and begged prison guards for hospital observation as Christmas approached. While Sean 'Diddy' Combs awaits trial for serious allegations, his private jet has been busy making trips worldwide. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy reportedly had a meltdown ahead of Christmas

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, once surrounded by luxury and an entourage catering to his every whim, has been stuck behind bars since September 16, with his trial set for May 2025. The rap mogul, who denies all allegations, reportedly had a meltdown when he realized Christmas in jail was inevitable.

Sources say he begged prison guards to take him to the hospital, but his plea was denied. Insiders claim Diddy was banking on his "high-powered legal team" to get him out on bail, making the reality of a holiday behind bars all the more crushing.

“Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him,” an insider told Daily Mail. “He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he’s been using while he’s been behind bars. It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it.”

Those who are close to the disgraced rapper have however denied all the claims echoing his lawyer's past sentiments that “the rapper is staying strong in jail - despite missing his family a great deal at Christmas, which is a time he always spends with his children.”

Inside Diddy’s Christmas in jail

P. Diddy, who has been hit with a new lawsuit almost every week since his arrest, had an unexpectedly modest Christmas behind bars. According to People, the music mogul spent the day playing card games and basketball with fellow inmates, earning him a reputation as a likable figure among his peers.

Despite missing out on his traditional family feast, Diddy’s holiday meals were simple yet structured. Breakfast at 6 a.m. included fruit, cereal, and breakfast cake, while lunch featured Cornish hen or BBQ tofu with sides like macaroni and cheese, spinach, cranberry sauce, and a holiday dessert. Dinner wrapped up with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, potato chips, and fruit.

Diddy faces major legal setback

Yesterday, a New York court judge ruled in favor of a woman who alleges that Diddy and another rapper, Jay Z, raped her when she was 13 at an industry after-party in 2000. The refining of the lawsuit also mentioned a woman who witnessed all the incident. The judge stated that the woman could remain anonymous during the early stages of the case. However, she may need to reveal her identity later if the case proceeds, allowing the defense to prepare adequately for trial. The court also acknowledged the public’s big interest in the case.

The defense counsel has been “aggressively” pushing for the disclosure of the woman’s identity, leading to criticism from the court. The judge called the filing of combative motions with inflammatory language “inappropriate, a waste of judicial resources, and unlikely to benefit the defense.”