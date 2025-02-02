Diddy taken to hospital from federal prison in the middle of the night: Report

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was reportedly taken to a hospital on Thursday night. The disgraced hip-hop mogul's purported medical move comes to light as he's being held behind bars at a Brooklyn federal prison for numerous sex crimes. His trial is scheduled to commence on May 5. Diddy was reportedly taken to the hospital from the notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre on Thursday night for an MRI. (AP)

Insiders have since told the New York Post and Daily Mail that the 54-year-old rapper was moved to Brooklyn Hospital around 10 p.m. in the middle of the night. He was temporarily relieved from the notorious Metropolitan Detention Centre to receive an MRI.

Why was Diddy taken to the hospital?

It was initially speculated that the ‘Bad Boy for Life’ was taken to the hospital due to his involvement in a prison brawl. Sources even wondered if some other emergency had fuelled the medical shift.

However, another insider eventually clarified that Diddy was moved out of the federal lock-up because his “knee was bothering him.” Combs' history of knee issues has long been documented following his participation in the New York marathon. The Revolt founder is believed to have been taken back to his prison cell the same night after the MRI's conclusion.

Diddy's knee issues documented on social media

Back in 2017, he gave fans an update about his third knee surgery in a year. “Just had my final knee surgery. They’d said I’d never run again. I said the devil is a liar,” he wrote in a Instagram post. “3 surgeries in one year! 3rd times the charm!!! #Rebirth."

“Don’t take the simple things in life for granted. Thank you to all the surgeons and docs and PTs. I THANK GOD FOR YALL!,” he added, per Page Six.

His years-old IG post is no longer on the SNS platform as Combs wiped his entire profile clean last year shortly after CNN exposed a 2016 video of the rap kingpin mercilessly assaulting his former girlfriend Cassie in an LA hotel.

Officials knew about Diddy's hospital visit

A Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told the outlet, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for anyone in our custody to include medical status or medical trips."

The Post's source has since informed that the late-night hospital visit was facilitated to avoid any excessive speculation from the inmates or the staffers. A law enforcement source also revealed that they were intimated about Diddy's hospital visit beforehand “just in case it was leaked and they would have chaos" or someone “might want to free him.”