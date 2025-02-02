Love Island drugs scandal: Reality TV's ex-Islander accused of smuggling narcotics onto set

Fan favourite reality TV show Love Island has often served as a stepping stone for quite a few contestants’ instant fame. That’s not to say that the series’ journey hasn’t been mired by dark scandals and unprecedented turns. Expanding the cursed history of the isle and a roster of controversial ex-Islanders, American stunt performer Steve-O, real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover, was recently accused of internally smuggling drugs into the villa. American stunt performer Steve-O, who famously dated X Factor alum, Stacey Solomon, is believed to have smuggled drugs into the 2006 Love Island's Fuji compound.

The former Love Island contestant appeared on the ITV reality show in 2006 and dated X Factor alum Stacey Solomon after their paths crossed on the set of Channel 4’s winter sports competition show The Jump in 2015.

Late reality TV star exposed Love Island co-star

Ex-Hollyoaks actor Paul Danan, who sadly passed away last month at the age of 46, dragged his fellow former Islander into the drugs scandal in his final interview on the ‘Outlet Ten Discussions’ Podcast. Both Steve-O and Paul starred in the 2006 edition of ITV’s Love Island.

At the time, it was believed that the Jackass star exited the show after just two days due to an altercation with his co-stars and show bosses, per Daily Mail. However, the late Paul Danan has lifted the lid on what possibly happened behind the scenes.

“They [producers] didn't search you or anything like that because we're not stupid. No one's gonna bring nothing on there. But guess who f***ing did?,” he exposed Steve-O’s alleged involvement in the scandal.

“They got Steve O from Jackass, and he basically swallowed a load of f***ing whatever, and he was like s****ing it out!,” Paul outed his former co-star making a DIY bong by slicing off an apple top.

“So there we are me and Steve-O just smoking away this apple, and you can hear 'Paul and Steve-O, can you come to the Beach Hut right now'. And they know they can't use any of it obviously, and he got chucked out. They were like, 'you can't do that, man.' You know, of course not!”

The late Hollyoaks star openly struggled with substance abuse issues throughout his adulthood, per The Mirror UK.

How Love Island officials explained Steve-O's departure in 2006

Contrary to Danan’s recent revelation, the villa officially released a statement at the time, saying, “Steve-O became very emotional last night and again this morning, and was upsetting some of the other celebrities. We therefore agreed with him that he should go home. He has been great entertainment since he arrived on Monday, and we thank him for his contribution.”

Steve-O battled with addiction

Shooting to fame in the early 2000s, the Jackass alum ultimately became “out of control with drugs and alcohol,” reported the Daily Mail. He was eventually even arrested multiple times and “locked up in a psychiatric ward.”

In 2023, Steve-O openly admitted on the 'What's Underneath: Masculinity' podcast that he hit “rock bottom” at the second Jackass movie’s premiere in 2006. “We more out of control with drugs and alcohol and sex than can even be believed… I remember going to that premiere and feeling like I was at my funeral. I was so mad at that red carpet because it felt like it was like the end.”

He also shared that the “Jackass guys staged an intervention” and put him on an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold. “I’ve been clean and sober ever since then,” he confessed.

Danan’s claims against Steve-O come to light just days after 32-year-old Jack Fincham, was sentenced to six weeks in jail after his out-of-control dog bit a runner in 2022. The 2018 Love Island winner has also long been battling a drug addiction.