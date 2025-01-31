Highest risk alarm sounded for Lay's classic chips over undeclared milk ingredients

In December, the US Food and Drug Administration issued a recall warning for Lay’s Classic Potato Chips over the possibility that the concerned batch may consist of undeclared milk ingredients. On Monday, this warning was upgraded to ‘Class I,’ the most severe risk level, indicating that consumption could cause death. The F.D.A. has upgraded a recall of over 6,000 bags of Frito-Lay Lay's Classic Potato Chips to a Class I recall, the agency's highest level of severity, to warn consumers of potentially serious or even deadly consequences from consuming the product which could contain undeclared milk.(Getty Images via AFP)

The warning is addressed to a batch of more than 6,300 of its 13-ounce bags possibly containing undeclared milk that could kick-start a life-threatening allergic reaction. FDA’s ‘Class I’ level recall means there is “reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” per USA Today.

US states affected by the Lay's potato chips recall warning

The compromised batch of potato chips was distributed in Washington and Oregon, with their sales going live as soon as November 3, 2024. The recalled product has since been removed from the marketplace, according to a statement from Frito-Lay to the US news outlet. The initial December 16 FDA alert said that the batch of 6,344 chips bags “may contain undeclared milk, after being alerted through a consumer contact.”

Frito-Lay issues statement

“Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product.”

Frito-Lay’s recent statement reads, “The recall was executed in December in full cooperation with the FDA when the issue was identified. The recall was limited to two states, and recalled product has been removed from the marketplace.”

FDA’s alert urges people who may have acquired the recalled product from “certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors” to discard the product immediately.

Milk allergy symptoms

As per Mayo Clinic, “A true milk allergy differs from milk protein intolerance and lactose intolerance. Unlike milk allergy, intolerance doesn't involve the immune system. Milk intolerance requires different treatment from true milk allergy.”

Symptoms of the former include wheezing, vomiting, coughing or shortness of breath, swelling of the lips, tongue or throat, itching or tingling sensations around the lips or mouth and hives. Milk allergy can even cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction causing severe obstruction to one’s breathing process.