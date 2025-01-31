Adult star Emily Willis ‘permanently disabled’ after ‘ketamine addiction’ rehab in Malibu, alleges bombshell lawsuit

Former adult star Emily Willis’ family has taken legal action against Summit Malibu and its parent company Malibu Lighthouse Treatment Centres, LLC, according to a new lawsuit. The explosive complaint, citing “abuse of a dependent adult, professional negligence, negligence and fraudulent business practices,” reportedly comes after the 25-year-old woman was left “permanently disabled” following her rehab stint for drug addiction. Ex-adult star Emily Willis has since regained consciousness, but a recently filed lawsuit declares her "permanently disabled." (Instagram @emilywillisx3)

At only 25, Emily Willis has lost control of her life

Emily, whose real name is Litzy Lara Banuelos, checked into the Malibu rehab centre last year on January 27. Seeking treatment for her reported ketamine addiction, Willis is believed to have shortly suffered a cardiac arrest. Per new reports by The Mirror and Daily Mail, the young woman is still in a semi-conscious state.

According to the lawsuit Cooper v. Malibu Treatment Centers and Summit Malibu (Case No. 24SMCV06328) her family lodged on December 27, 2024, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, the Summit Malibu staff has been accused of negligence. They didn’t even transfer her to a hospital despite her declining health over the several days.

Adult star's family accuses Malibu rehab centre

Contrary to the contractual promises of monitoring her closely, it is reported that a nurse practitioner found her unconscious in February 2024, while it remained unclear how long Emily was left unattended. The nurse eventually notified emergency services and administered CPR. Later, paramedics also continued doing the same for 30 to 40 minutes. Even though a heartbeat was restored, oxygen being cut off for a prolonged period resulted in brain damage, leaving her in a “vegetative coma.”

“Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life,” attorney James A Morris Jr spoke up on behalf of the ex-adult star and her guardian Yesenia Lara Cooper. “No patient should ever be subjected to such a horrendous breakdown in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed.”

Emily Willis' mental health history

Court documents also revealed that Willis was already grappling with a severe depressive disorder, anxiety disorder and PTSD. The treatment entailed her taking anti-depressants and anti-anxiety medicines. Once ketamine addiction consumed her, she made the rehab decision. The suit further states that she consumed five to six grams of the drug daily for a year, which resulted in the development of side effects like bladder inflammation, night terrors and urinary incontinence.

Shockingly, drug tests conducted at the rehab facility consistently showed no traces of ketamine (also linked to Matthew Perry's death) or other substances in Willis’ system, contrasting her rapidly deteriorating health.

Paralysed adult star's current condition

The bombshell suit further divulges that the former porn star became “dishevelled, frail, and disoriented” as she struggled to walk after her admission to the facility. Moreover, she was “barely eating, not showering or getting dressed” and “suffered from aches, tremors, spasms, weakness, appeared to be in pain, and experienced vaginal pain.”

Morris Law Firm’s attorney representing Willis and her guardian also contended that the young lady “grew so dehydrated that a nurse could not measure her blood pressure.”

“By this time her acute medical distress had been recorded and yet they left the decision to go to an urgent care up to a patient who was suffering incredible pain and could not care for her own well-being. There is no excuse for their failure to obtain medical and psychological care.”

The latest health update surrounding Willis’ condition suggests that after regaining consciousness she was moved to a care home in Utah. Emily can now follow things with her eyes. However, she can’t speak or move.

In 2018, Willis embarked on her adult entertainment journey. She was convinced to do so by a boyfriend she met on Tinder shortly after turning 18. Quickly rising the ranks in the industry, she bagged the Performer of the Year at the AVN Awards – dubbed the ‘Oscars of Porn.’