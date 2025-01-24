45-year-old auto influencer dies of cardiac arrest while getting full back tattoo

Renowned Brazilian auto influencer Ricardo Godoi tragically died at the age of 45 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a tattoo procedure at Revitalite Day Hospital in Brazil. Godoi was under general anaesthesia for a back tattoo when his heart suddenly stopped. Despite efforts by a doctor to revive him, he could not be saved. Ricardo Godoi's team shared the post on his official handle. (Instagram/@RicardoGodoi)

The hospital’s death certificate cited “anaesthetic induction, respiratory arrest, and cardiac arrest” as the conditions leading to his death. It also listed the “use of anabolic steroids” as a contributing factor, though this was not identified as the primary cause.

However, Godoi’s family refuted the claim about steroid use. They informed the police that he had not used such substances for at least five months and had cleared health tests before undergoing the procedure. Aden Claus, the investigating officer, stated, “The death certificate we had access to states respiratory arrest, cardiac arrest and due to the use of anabolic steroids. We were able to speak to Ricardo’s family members late yesterday afternoon. She confirmed that he had not used anabolic steroids for about five months and, therefore, had also undergone some tests and would be fit to get the tattoo.”

Godoi’s team shared the heartbreaking news of his passing on Instagram, confirming that he died at 12:00 PM and offering condolences to his family and friends. They also urged fans to remember him with respect.

Take a look at the post

The tattoo studio involved issued a statement detailing the precautions taken before the procedure. They explained that Godoi’s tattoo, a back closure, required general anaesthesia, sedation, and intubation. The studio hired a private hospital and a certified anaesthesiologist to ensure safety. “Blood tests were requested beforehand, which did not indicate any explicit risk [for] performing the procedure,” the statement said.

The studio further clarified, “What happened is that at the beginning of the sedation and intubation, he had a cardiorespiratory arrest, which occurred before they even started tattooing him, which was quickly verified, and a cardiologist was called to try to revive him, unfortunately without success.”

Revitalite Day Hospital also released a statement distancing itself from the tattoo procedure. They explained that their role was limited to providing an operating room and the necessary equipment, which met all required safety standards. They stated that their medical staff was not involved in the procedure until the cardiac incident occurred. The hospital assured full cooperation with authorities and confirmed they were providing all relevant documents to aid the ongoing investigation.