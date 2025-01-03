Dermatologist reveals 5 things she would never do: ‘Never get a red tattoo because…'

Dr Gurveen Waraich recently shared a video about what she always — without fail — does not put on her face, skin and hair. On her Instagram page, Garekars MD Dermatology Clinic, the dermatologist revealed she religiously adheres to certain beauty dos and don'ts, and you should, too. Also read | Patchwork Embroidery, a tattoo trend that mimics the appearance of hand stitched embroidery in lifelike detail, is a hit among Gen Z If you're contemplating getting a tattoo, there's lots to consider. (Instagram/ Mr Inkwells)

Things a dermatologist says she would never do

While tattoos are typically created with black ink, people with an affinity for colour can also choose to etch the design in red, green, purple, white, or blue — you name it.

As much as you love those pretty, jaw-dropping tattoo designs because of all the bright colours they've incorporated, Dr Gurveen says you should avoid 'green or red colour tattoo' as there's always the risk you'll regret it later on down the line. While laser tattoo removal is an option, it is particularly painful for red and green tattoos, she says.

She said, “Five things I would never do as a dermatologist: Getting a green or red colour tattoo because I know how hard it is to erase those colours with a laser in case of a tattoo regret.”

'Hair rebonding is like suicide for your hair'

Dr Gurveen Waraich also warned against specific skin and hair treatments, and said she would not go for these: “Being 40 plus and getting a strong, deep chemical peel session done on my face. Hair rebonding or straightening – it is like suicide for you baal (hair) and I don't even like that.”

Another no-no, according to her, is: “(Getting) Dermal fillers directly into nasolabial folds without face lifting or cheek contouring.” She added, “And lastly, I would never ever, you know this one, skip my sunscreen.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.