Patchwork and Embroidery Tattoos: A hit among Gen Z

Getting a tattoo that resembles a real patch is making waves among youngsters. These stunning tattoos create the illusion of genuine embroidery stitched into the skin, blending intricate designs with a tactile, textured look. This innovative style captivates with its unique, lifelike appearance, making it a standout choice for those looking to make a bold and personalized statement. The embroidered tattoo looks like a stitched patch on the skin.

Prashant Yaduvanshi, Founder, Shaman Ink (Hauz Khas and Netherlands), who is an expert in this form, says, “Patchwork Embroidery is an emerging tattoo trend that mimics the appearance of hand stitched embroidery in lifelike detail. The style is very appealing and uses finelines and shading to create an illusion of depth and texture, making the tattoo look 3 dimensional. I am proud to say that I have mastered this style, and thrilled to see more people in India embracing this style and tattoos in general as a medium of self expression. It’s a style that is both fun and intricate, allowing to explore new dimensions within realism tattoo style.”

Tattoo artist Prashant Yaduvanshi says people love this new trend in India.

Before getting a Patchwork Embroidery, ensure you choose a skilled artist, consider the design's complexity and placement and be prepared for longer sessions and specific aftercare. One needs to be committed to maintaining the tattoo's detail over time.

Taking about her experience, Ananya Srivastava, a doctor by profession, says, “Getting this patchwork tattoo was a unique experience. I’ve always been drawn to those classic jacket patches, so I thought, why not make one a permanent part of my skin? Each detail feels like it was crafted by an experienced artisan, not just inked on. It took some time, but the result was worth every minute. Now, whenever I see it, I know I’ve got a piece of my personality stitched right onto me, with a style that’s entirely my own."

Manisha Khanna, a college student, shares similar sentiment. “The experience was surprisingly emotional. Each small tattoo was like a fragment of my life's story, and seeing them come together into a cohesive patchwork made me feel like my personal history was being honored. The process involved several sessions, and every time I left the studio, I was excited to see how the pieces would blend together next. I made sure to follow all the precautions to avoid any health issue.”