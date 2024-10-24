From lip prep to going easy on the blush: Top dos and don'ts from celebrity MUA to look your best this Diwali

Your festive beauty routine should be all about effortless glamour, with a radiant glow that allows you to enjoy every moment of the season. Whether you're attending parties, indulging in delicious food or spending quality time with loved ones, do it all with a flawless face. It's the perfect time to embrace glitter, sharp winged eyeliner and bold makeup looks, but without the fuss of long, complicated routines. Stay radiant this festive season with essential makeup dos and don'ts(Freepik)

While the festive season is perfect for experimenting with makeup, keeping your look fresh and flawless all day can be tricky. The excitement and busyness of the festivals often lead to common beauty blunders. The last thing you want is your makeup looking cakey or your smoky eye looking more like you've had a rough night than a glam evening. (Also read: Want to look like Radhika Merchant, Alia Bhatt at your wedding? Try these 6 bridal makeup hacks from a celebrity artist )

Don't worry, ladies! We are here to help. Aafreen Petiwala, celebrity makeup artist and hairstylist, shares with HT Lifestyle top dos and don'ts of festive makeup to ensure you look your best without the stress.

Dos:

1. Prep with primer

Always apply a primer before your makeup to ensure your base stays intact throughout the day. It smooths the skin and helps your foundation last longer, even during long festive celebrations.

2. Hydrate for dewy skin

Hydration is key for that fresh, dewy glow. Opt for moisturizers and hydrating foundations that leave your skin looking plump and radiant. Dewy skin is trending, so go light on powder to let the natural glow shine through.

3. Sheen on the eyes

Shimmering eyelids are a must for festive looks. Play with metallic or glitter eyeshadows to add a touch of glamour. For an extra pop, apply highlighter to the inner corners of your eyes.

4. Long-lasting liquid lipstick

Liquid lipstick can give you a shiny, hydrated lips.(Freepik)

Choose a long-lasting matte liquid lipstick that stays put throughout the festivities. To avoid dryness, add a layer of lip balm or lip gloss on top for a hydrated, glossy finish.

5. Set it with fixer spray

Use a setting spray or fixer to lock in your makeup, ensuring it lasts from day to night without touch-ups. This is your secret weapon for keeping your makeup fresh and intact.

Don'ts:

1. Skipping the primer

Never skip primer! Without it, your makeup won't last as long and can start to fade or look uneven, especially in the festive heat or humidity.

2. Smudge-prone mascara

Always remember to use smudge-proof mascara and kajal.(Freepik)

Avoid using regular mascara that might smudge after a few hours. Instead, opt for waterproof mascara to prevent any running, especially if you'll be dancing or indulging in festive drinks.

3. Overloading on blush or highlighter

Lot of blush can make you look like a clown.(Freepik)

While blush and highlighter add dimension and glow, be careful not to overdo it. Balance is key—too much can make your face look oily instead of radiant.

4. Skipping lip prep

Always apply a lip balm before putting on lipstick. (Freepik)

Don't forget to prep your lips! Applying matte lipstick on dry lips can result in a cracked look. Always hydrate them first with a lip balm before applying your lipstick.

5. Neglecting a setting spray

Without a setting spray, your makeup can start to fade halfway through the celebration. Don't miss this final step to make your look last all day and night.

By following these tips, you'll be sure to rock your festive makeup look with confidence and elegance. Keep it fresh, keep it fun, and most importantly, let your radiant personality shine through!