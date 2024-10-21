Want to shine like Alia, Kareena this festive season? Try these top makeup trends that'll make you star of every party

The festive season is here, and you know what that means—time to amp up your makeup game. This is the time of year when beauty lovers go all out, trying new looks and getting creative. This season is all about mixing bold vibes with effortless elegance so you can shine bright at every party. Monika Khullar, makeup artist and training head, House of Beauty, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the hottest beauty trends to try this festive season. Even if you are just a beginner, you can easily replicate these super easy and glam looks. (Also read: Want to look like Radhika Merchant, Alia Bhatt at your wedding? Try these 6 bridal makeup hacks from a celebrity artist ) Elevate your festive look with these makeup trends.(Instagram)

Bold eyes, soft lips

This timeless combination allows you to make a statement without feeling overdone. Play with jewel-toned eyeshadows like emerald green, sapphire blue, or deep plum for your eyes, adding a dramatic winged eyeliner or false lashes for extra flair. Balance this with a nude or soft pink lip for a sophisticated finish. This trend is perfect for evening events, where you want your eyes to take centre stage while keeping the rest of your look understated.

Statement lips

If you prefer to keep your eyes simple, let your lips do the talking! Bold lip colours are perfect for the festive season. A classic red lip never goes out of style, but this year, you can experiment with matte, velvet, or glossy finishes. Keep your eye makeup minimal with just mascara or a light shimmer to ensure that your lips remain the focal point.

Cut crease

The cut crease is making a big comeback this season, and it's a look that's both dramatic and elegant. By using contrasting shades on your eyelid and crease, you create the illusion of larger, deeper, more defined eyes. Start with a basic combination like soft brown and gold, or go bold with vibrant colours such as teal and silver. For a festive touch, consider adding some shimmer or glitter to the eyelid.

Glitter glam

Nothing says "celebration" quite like glitter. Whether it's glitter eyeliner, shimmering eyeshadow, or even a touch of sparkle on your lips, this trend is perfect for adding some extra glamour to your look. The key is to keep the rest of your makeup simple to let the glitter shine. It's a fun way to bring out your playful side and add a festive twinkle to your appearance.

This festive season, don't be afraid to step outside your comfort zone and try something new—after all, the best trend is the one that makes you feel your most confident and beautiful!