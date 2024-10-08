Lipstick is one of the most exciting aspects of any makeup look and you should feel empowered wearing your favourite lipstick shade, which helps you to achieve your desired style. However, selecting the perfect lipstick can be challenging and overwhelming with so many shades, undertones, finishes and textures available. Best trick to select lipstick shades for your skin type and skin tone (Photo by Charlotte Tilbury)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hitesh Dewett, National Makeup Artist at House of Beauty, shared, “The first step in finding your perfect lipstick shade is to determine your skin tone and undertone. Your skin tone refers to the surface colour of your skin, which can range from fair, medium and dark. Knowing your skin tone helps you choose shades that complement your complexion. Your undertone is the subtle hue beneath the surface of your skin, which can be warm, cool, or neutral. One way to determine your undertone is by looking at the veins on your wrist.”

He elaborated, “If your veins appear green, you likely have a warm undertone and shades with a yellow, orange or golden base will suit you best. If your veins look blue or purple, you probably have a cool undertone, so shades with blue, purple or pink undertones are ideal. If your veins are a mix of blue and green, you have a neutral undertone, meaning you can wear both warm and cool shades effectively. Understanding your skin tone and undertone, can easily help you to select the right lipstick shade. However, lipstick is very personal choice, everyone connects with the colour according to their comfort level e.g even a dusky skin tone can carry bright red lip colour confidently but it’s not easy for everyone to do so.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's infamous purple lipstick

Hitesh Dewett recommended some easy tips –

Fair skin aim for shades that enhance your natural complexion without being overpowering. Nude tones with a hint of pink or peach, soft corals and soft browns work well. For a bolder look, opt for cherry red or soft berry or deep red shades and for fresh look opt for any bright colours.

Medium skin tone, you have a broader range of shades to choose from. Warm colours like rosy pinks, mauves and rich berries enhance the natural warmth of medium skin. For a bold lip, deep reds and burgundy shades are ideal for creating a striking look.

Dark skin tones are well-suited to carry bold, deeper, vibrant lipstick shades. Deep colours like dark berries, plums and chocolate browns create a standout look, while bright shades like fuchsia, tangerine and classic reds offer a stunning contrast. For nude shades, go for rich caramel or toffee hues to enhance your natural lip colour.

According to Hitesh Dewett, while skin tone and undertone are important, your lip condition also plays a vital role. He advised, “If you have dry/chapped lips, use lip scrub followed by a hydrating lip balm or lip oil for those smooth supple lips and then use matte formula lipsticks or else you can opt straight for hydrating lipstick formulas like creamy or satin finishes, with dual action, colour with long lasting moisture. It’s important to choose lipsticks which are dermatologically tested, formulas that are vegan, free of fragrances, parabens and sulfates.”

He added, “Hydrating formulas with natural oils, lip balms, lip butters helps to achieve that smooth supple lips. By understanding your skin tone, undertone & by following proper lip care, you can confidently choose lipstick shades that not only highlight your natural beauty but also suits you the best. Remember, the best shade is the one that makes you feel both comfortable and beautiful.”

Lip oils are trending, could they replace lipstick? (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Bringing her experience to the same, Avleen Bansal, Head of Training at Moira, echoed that your skin tone is the canvas and lipstick is the art - but with so many shades to choose from, it is easy to get lost in the colour palette. She said, “Lipstick is more than just a cosmetic – it's a statement maker. It's the perfect finishing touch that elevates your look and makes your features pop. Whether you opt for a subtle nude, a bold bright or a dark shade, lipstick has the power to make your eyes sparkle, your skin glow and your confidence shine. Finding the best lipstick shade for one’s skin tone and type can be very controversial, as it depends on more than one factor.”

We all are aware of the colour theory that says, “The appearance of a lipstick shade can vary significantly depending on whether you have a warm, cool, or neutral skin tone.” Without lipstick, even the most perfectly crafted makeup look can fall flat hence, Avleen Bansal spilled the beans on handy tips to find your perfect shade:

1. Understand your skin tone -

It’s crucial to identify your skin shade before selecting a lip shade for yourself. The skin tone is categorised into warm, cool and neutral.

● Cool skin types should try shades like cherry red, fuchsia, or lavender and avoid orange-based shades, as they can clash with your skin tone.

● Warm skin types should opt for yellow-based shades, like golden brown, coral, or peach, and avoid dark bold reds.

● Neutral skin types can experiment with a wide range of shades, from soft pinks to bold reds, to see what looks best on them.

2. The eye and hair colour -

The eye and hair colour may help to choose the best colour for one’s skin. Warm toned hair colour matches more with the warm colour of the lipsticks. As in the colours like coral, warm reds, and peach will harmonise with natural warmth. Similarly, for cool tones hair cool toned lipsticks will match. The shades are berry, plum, and cool reds.

3. Adding lip liners -

Applying lip liner before the lipstick helps create a polished, long-lasting finish. It also allows for more precise application and can make lipstick colour appear more vibrant. For eg. Adding a brown lip liner before a light pink lipstick can result in a beautiful marron-like shade. Mix and match the colours to choose what looks best on you.

4. Testing the shade -

One should always test the shade first by applying it on the lips. This will help to match the shade with skin tone. Don't apply the shade on hands as the skin tone may be different as compared to the hands. So, testing of the lipstick shade should always be done by directly applying on the lips.

The skin tone also changes with different weather seasons. With this, the shades may vary or change the look according to the season. There are several tricks to understand and select the lipstick shade for one’s skin. With all these tips to follow, one has to majorly look for their own opinion and what suits them well.