Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar reveals her top 3 tips for perfect glowing skin this festive season

The festive season is in full swing! We've got our homes almost decked out, our outfits picked, and the sweets are in the making. But just imagine — everything is perfect, and then out of nowhere, you get a pimple, breakouts, or your skin looks dull right before the big party. Total nightmare, right? That's the last thing anyone wants during the celebrations. To make sure your skin shines as bright as the Karwa Chauth moon, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar recently took to Instagram to share '3 Ks' for glowing, healthy skin. (Also read: Can garlic clove a day keep pimples away? Dermatologists weigh in on viral skincare trend) Rujuta Diwekar shares 3 'K's for glowing skin.(Instagram)

On Friday, Rujuta Diwekar gave her fans a sweet treat as she took to Instagram and uploaded a reel along with the caption, "K for khaana, ghar ka khaana is the best thing you can do for good skin. But there are 3 more 'K's that will help." Scroll down to check out her skincare tips.

She says, "A lot of people ask me about my skincare routine. They ask, 'Do you use sunscreen? Do you apply moisturiser? What do you do, basically?' My response is I don't do much, but I eat home-cooked food. Trust me, eating home-cooked meals, sleeping on time, and exercising are very inexpensive and sustainable ways to achieve healthy skin. But if you're asking for something more specific, here are 3 things that start with 'K' and help keep your skin beautiful."

1. Kesar (Saffron)

Rujuta shares that we all know about the benefits of kesar. You can add saffron to milk and drink it as masala milk at night or soak it in water overnight and consume it the next morning, especially during the 10 days before your period. This will make your skin glow.

2. Kela (Banana)

Rujuta recommends bananas, especially for those who don't have time to make breakfast, feel too lazy to cook, or just don't feel like eating in the morning. A banana is a perfect option. It keeps your stomach calm, and when your stomach is settled, you're less likely to experience acne, breakouts, or pimples.

3. Kaju (Cashew):

For all the girls dealing with stress, whether from a boss, boyfriend or anyone else—Rujuta suggests having cashews during your tea time around 4-5 PM. Cashews help relieve stress, which in turn shrinks your pores, reduces pimples, and gives your skin a healthy glow.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.