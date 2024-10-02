The ultimate Gen Z skincare guide to achieve the radiant glow: Daily skincare routine to weekly treatments

Gen Z is skin-conscious and is deeply invested in it. Their relationship with skincare is honest, consistent, and complex, influenced by the contrasting portrayals on social media, ranging from the perfect skin, radiating the enviable ‘clean girl aesthetic’ to real and imperfect skin. This dichotomy has led to a nuanced approach, as Gen Z navigates the spectrum between idealized beauty standards and authentic self-acceptance. They embrace their flaws , with consistent skincare practices and aim to develop a healthy skin glow. Gen Z takes skincare routine very seriously.(Pexels)

In an interview with Dr. Sonali Kohli, Consultant Dermatologist at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, she revealed various tips for achieving radiant skin. She elaborated, “Achieving flawless skin health is a journey that involves understanding your skin, maintaining a consistent routine, and making healthy lifestyle choices. By following these tips and embracing a holistic approach to skincare, one can attain a natural, glowing complexion.”

Understanding your skin

No one has the same skin type, so a one-size-fits-all skincare routine will be ineffective. Dr. Kohli explained, “Identify whether your skin is oily, dry, combination, or sensitive. This will help you choose the right products and treatments. Make sure to pay attention to how your skin reacts to different products and environmental factors. Adjust your routine accordingly if you see any reaction.”

Daily skincare routine

It’s puzzling to figure out the correct order of skincare steps. With new skincare products popping into the market every day, the skincare sequence can feel overwhelming. Dr. Kohli suggested following a simple skincare order to remove the distracting clutter of skincare products. She shared a 4-step skincare routine that is easy to follow.

“First start with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Look for sulfate-free options. Then for toning, apply a toner to balance your skin’s pH and prepare it for the next steps. Opt for alcohol-free toners with soothing ingredients like rose water or witch hazel. The next step is to moisturize and hydrate your skin with a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer. Even oily skin needs moisture to stay balanced. And lastly for sun protection, never skip sunscreen. Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher to protect your skin from harmful UV rays.”

Weekly treatments

Face mask hydrates the skin.(Pexels)

Weekly treatments deep clean your skin and provide additional nutrients to the skin. Dr. Kohli said, “Gently exfoliate once or twice a week to remove dead skin cells and promote cell turnover. Choose products with AHAs or BHAs for effective exfoliation. Use face masks as well. Treat your skin to a hydrating or purifying mask based on your skin’s needs. Clay masks are great for oily skin, while sheet masks can provide a hydration boost.”

Adopt health lifestyle

Staying active and healthy improves skin health as well. (Pexels)

A healthy lifestyle has a significant effect on achieving a vibrant skin glow. By adopting mindful and informed lifestyle choices, the skin shows visible improvements. Dr. Kohli highlighted four important lifestyle changes:

Healthy Diet: Eating a balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats is essential. Foods high in antioxidants, like berries and leafy greens, can improve your skin’s health.

Hydration: Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.

Sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Your skin repairs itself while you sleep, so rest is crucial for a healthy complexion.

Stress Management: Stress is harmful to your skin, so managing it becomes essential. By practicing stress-relieving activities, like yoga, meditation, or journaling, stress can be alleviated.

Embrace minimalism

The temptation to jump on the bandwagon of a new skincare trend or product is common. But minimalism is the best approach to skincare. Dr. Kohli reiterated it, by stressing the importance of ‘less is more' in skincare practices. She said, “Focus on a few high-quality products rather than a complicated routine. This approach is not only more sustainable but also gentler on your skin. And look for products with natural, clean ingredients. Avoid harsh chemicals and fragrances that can irritate your skin.”

Tech-savvy Skincare

Gen Z’s natural comfort with tech makes them one of the most tech-savvy generations. Tech can be included in skincare as well. Dr. Kohli suggested using skincare apps to track the skincare routine and product usage. Some apps can even analyze your skin and recommend products. She also advised investing in at-home skincare devices like facial cleansing brushes or LED light therapy masks for enhanced results.

