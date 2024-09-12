Morning vs night skincare routine: Discover the key differences and why each one matters for your skin's health and glow

Having a skincare routine isn't just about cleansing but also involves taking deep care of your skin concerns and protecting it from elements that can damage it. At the most basic level, we often believe that the skincare routine consists of cleansing, moisturising, and sunscreen. However, to get that luminosity from within, there are specific routines that can be best suited for each phase of the day. A comprehensive skincare routine involves both morning and night care, tailored to individual skin types.(Freepik)

"When it comes to adopting a skincare routine, knowing your skin type and the concerns to be addressed are imperative to get optimal results. Each routine has its distinct purposes and involves additional products to treat your skin conditions - oily, dry, ageing and acne-prone skin. To get that rejuvenated and extra glowing skin, it is recommended to understand the significance of a morning and night skincare routine and tailor the products to meet your goals and combat specific concerns," says Dr Anandita Sarkar, Medical Director- AAYNA Clinics and Clinikally. (Also read: Bridal beauty guide: 9 essential skincare tips for a perfect wedding glow )

Dr. Anandita further shared with HT Lifestyle the key differences between a morning and night skincare routine.

Morning skincare routine

Just as you dedicate your mornings to prep for the day, your morning skincare routine works similarly. It prepares your skin to tackle your daily hustle and protects it from dirt and oil accumulated during the night. This is the phase when you add extra layers of protection from sunlight (UV rays) and pollution. Your morning routine acts as a protection for your skin barrier, and it should be completed in certain steps.

Beginning with cleansing to remove excess dirt and oil that can clog the pores. Opt for a gentle cleanser and depending on the skin type, you might need an extra hydrating face wash. For healthy-looking skin, toning, which is usually considered optional, should be an essential step to help hydrate the deeper layers of the skin. Morning is considered an ideal time to apply products for healing several skin conditions. For instance, spot or acne treatment creams, antioxidant serums to reduce environmental damage during the day can be added. Further, to seal in water content and lock in moisture, creams with ingredients like hyaluronic acid are particularly used to keep the skin plump.

Arguably, the most essential step of the morning routine is sunscreen. It acts as a barrier against harmful UV rays that can damage the skin and cause premature ageing and hyperpigmentation. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen at least 30 SPF to stop UV rays from penetrating into your skin.

Night skincare routine

While your morning skincare routine is for prepping up the skin for the day and treating the conditions, the night care routine focuses more on recovery and rejuvenation. Start by cleansing your skin, which is equally essential, before going to bed to remove the dirt and oil accumulated throughout the day. While you sleep, the skin undergoes a deep repair process and we should use products that can enhance the natural ability of skin repair.

Double-cleanse your skin to remove makeup, sunscreen, and other impurities. Post-cleansing, opt for skin renewal serums that can accelerate skin rejuvenation. They contain ingredients like peptides, which aid in repairing the skin barrier, and hyaluronic acid for deeper hydration. This is the time to heal delicate skin around the eyes that deserves special attention at night. Apply an eye cream formulated with ingredients like caffeine to reduce puffiness and dark circles or peptides to firm and smooth the skin. Additionally, you can apply face oils to regulate oil production, especially on sensitive skin.

Taking photosensitivity as the key consideration

Photosensitivity is a critical factor to consider when planning your skincare routine. Certain ingredients, such as retinol, AHAs, and BHAs (like salicylic acid), can increase your skin's sensitivity to sunlight, leading to a higher risk of sunburn and hyperpigmentation if not properly protected. This is why these ingredients are typically reserved for nighttime use, allowing them to work effectively without the risk of sun exposure.

During the day, it's essential to avoid using photosensitive products unless you are following them up with a high-SPF sunscreen and limiting sun exposure. At night, these products can work their magic, promoting cell turnover, exfoliation, and collagen production without the threat of UV damage.

"Your skin needs care at all times. Hence, balancing your morning and night skincare is imperative. In the morning, you can focus on skin protection, while at night, you can prioritise skin repair to maintain resilient skin. Regardless of your skin type and concerns, your skincare regimen can protect it from the daily hustles of life," concludes Dr. Anandita.