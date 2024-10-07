Can garlic clove a day keep pimples away? Dermatologists weigh in on viral skincare trend

We live in an era where the quest for glass-like, glowing skin has become an obsession. But are all trends worth the hype? The latest buzz in the beauty world is garlic for acne. From rubbing garlic cloves directly on zits to daringly gulping down raw garlic at sunrise, the internet is buzzing with this eyebrow-raising hack. But here's the kicker – most people don't even know if they should chew it or swallow it whole. Yet, everyone's jumping on the bandwagon without understanding the science behind it. While garlic has antibacterial properties, experts emphasise that it's not a proven acne cure. (Freepik)

The web is overflowing with viral videos of individuals consuming cloves whole or taking a pungent bite of raw garlic in hopes of clear skin. On top of this, a new nightly ritual has emerged where people are popping one garlic clove before bed, believing it can detoxify their bodies and improve their skin texture. With so many claiming that the garlic fad works wonders, we reached out to experts to uncover the truth behind this viral beauty hack. (Also read: Wish to achieve that glowing Korean glass skin for Navratri? Try 8 easy dermatologist-approved beauty tips )

Is garlic an effective treatment for acne?

Dr. Mili Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique, Hyderabad, shared with HT Lifestyle, "The opinion of the medical fraternity on the use of garlic for acne is divided. Some believe that it may help, and some firmly say that there are other better and more proven treatment options for acne. I personally think that using garlic orally may not have any direct role in managing acne. It may be used as a supportive therapy in a few selected cases because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. There is also not enough scientific data available to strongly back this claim."

She added, “However, applying garlic directly to the skin can cause redness, irritation, and even burns. For those with persistent acne, especially cystic or hormonal types, garlic won't be a breakthrough solution. Patience and slow progressive treatments are the key to managing acne effectively. Always stick with well-researched solutions rather than DIY remedies with uncertain results.”

Aditi Jain, skin expert at Oteria, advises, "While garlic is celebrated for its medicinal properties and can be a healthy addition to your diet, relying on it as an acne cure isn't the best approach. A balanced diet, proper hydration, and using skincare products designed for your skin type are far more effective in managing acne. Garlic may contribute to overall wellness, but it's not a magic bullet for skin issues."

Risks and side effects of using garlic for acne

Dr. Sinha emphasises that, despite the buzz, it's essential to approach acne treatments with a critical eye. While the garlic trend may be intriguing, it lacks substantial scientific evidence to support its effectiveness as a cure for acne. While the trend has sparked interest, the key question remains:

● Why does garlic seem to work for some but not for others?

Garlic, renowned for its antibacterial, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory properties, does have some merit in the acne conversation. It contains allicin, which can combat the acne-causing bacteria. There is a lack of scientific studies to robustly support garlic as a reliable treatment for acne.

● Potential side effects of garlic

Excessive consumption can lead to heartburn, gastrointestinal discomfort, and other digestive issues. Those with allergies might experience skin rashes or itching, and in severe cases, respiratory problems could arise. These digestive disturbances are particularly noticeable in individuals with sensitive stomachs or those prone to digestive issues.

Those drawn to the garlic craze should realise that good skin care requires a combination of tried-and-true approaches and personalised treatment. Depending only on garlic—or any single remedy—can result in disappointment and undesirable side effects. Instead, a comprehensive approach that includes a well-balanced diet, a consistent skincare routine, and professional advice will produce more dependable and lasting results. To attain long-term skin health, as with any trend, curiosity must be balanced with informed decisions. Patience, tried-and-true tactics are more effective than going after fleeting, viral remedies in the pursuit of clear skin.