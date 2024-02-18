Makeup forecast 2024: From sustainable glam to 3D lashes; 6 top trends dominating the beauty world

The world of beauty is full of experimentation, and makeup trends promise to be full of bold exploration and creative expression. From vibrant colours to innovative techniques, 2024 is all about embracing individuality and pushing the boundaries of traditional beauty standards. It's clear from the Autumn/Winter 2024 runways and global fashion weeks that now is the time to embrace your adventurous side. The timeless natural makeup look will always be in style, but 2024's beauty trends are anything but basic. Playful beauty is back, with designs that are whimsical and vibrant in colour! Traditional reds get a whole new lease of life, and shimmering and iridescent hues take your make-up to dreamy new levels. Step into the world of beauty innovation as we unveil the top makeup trends of 2024.(Unsplash)

Bhupender Arya, Deputy Training Manager, IB Brands at House of Beauty shared with HT Lifestyle the top makeup trends of 2024 that are ruling the beauty world. (Also read: ‘Latex Lips’ is the new beauty obsession; here is how you can master this viral makeup trend )

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Top Makeup Trends for 2024

1. Chromatic

Makeup enthusiasts are embracing vibrant and unconventional shades to create eye-catching looks. Neon eyeliners, electric eyeshadows, and bold lip colours are taking centre stage. It allows individuals to express their unique personalities and break away from the conventional colour palette.

2. High-Tech Beauty

As technology continues to influence every aspect of our lives, the beauty industry is not far behind. High-tech makeup products are making a splash in 2024, with innovations like smart foundation that adapts to skin tones and AI-powered makeup mirrors providing personalized beauty recommendations. Embracing these technologies the overall makeup experience, making it more accessible and tailored to individual needs.

3. Sustainable Glam

Eco-conscious beauty is gaining momentum and is set to be a year for sustainable makeup trends. From eco-friendly packaging to cruelty-free formulations, consumers are seeking products that align with their values. Brands are responding by adopting sustainable practices, emphasizing recyclable materials, and promoting cruelty-free testing. A growing awareness of environmental responsibility within the beauty industry.

4. Graphic Liner Magic

There is a huge rise in the creation of graphic liner looks. From geometric shapes to abstract designs, makeup enthusiasts are using eyeliner as a creative tool to make a statement. The eyes become a canvas, showcasing the fusion of makeup and artistry. Graphic liner allows individuals to experiment with their eye makeup in innovative and imaginative ways.

5. Skinimalism

Less is more in the era of Skinimalism. A departure from heavy contouring and full-coverage foundations to celebrate natural beauty and minimalistic makeup. Dewy, radiant skin is at the forefront, with a focus on skincare, as the foundation of any makeup routine. Tinted moisturizers, lightweight foundations, and no makeup- makeup looks redefine beauty standards, encouraging individuals to embrace their unique features.

6. 3D Lashes

With the rise of 3D lashes. The emphasis is on voluminous, fluttery lashes that add drama and depth to the eyes. Whether it's through the use of innovative mascara formulas or dramatic false lashes, achieving a three-dimensional effect is a key trend. Bold lashes frame the eyes, creating a captivating focal point in any makeup look.

In 2024, the makeup landscape will be vibrant, and diverse. From embracing bold colours to integrating technology and prioritizing sustainability, these trends reflect the dynamic and inclusive spirit of the beauty community. Theirs is something for everyone in the exciting world of makeup trends for 2024. Unleash your creativity, experiment with new looks, and let your beauty shine in the most authentic way possible.