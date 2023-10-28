‘Latex Lips’ is the new beauty obsession; here is how you can master this viral makeup trend

This festive season, get ready to ditch your nude or light lipstick and embrace the glossy, velvety shades with the 'latex lips' trend that is dominating the beauty charts. Makeup trends are constantly changing with the invention of newer lipstick shades and application techniques. For a long time, the 'cold girl makeup' or 'no makeup look', focusing on nude and pastel aesthetic lips, was everywhere from Insta reels to celebrity looks. But now it is time to go all out and go bold and shiny with latex lips, which are being embraced by celebrities from Deepika Padukone and Kim Kardashian to celebrity makeup gurus. Mastering the latex lips trend: Expert tips to ace this viral makeup obsession(Instagram)

"The Latex Lips trend will surely be your favourite one, and you will be happily convinced to break up with your matte obsession. This new picture-perfect lip trend is so shiny, luminous, and lustrous that it creates an amazing mirror-like shine and reflection. This feature of latex lips is like another level of love that will make your glossy pout stand out like a star of the show. If you love to try something bold and edgy, this lip trend is for you. Think super-shiny, ultra-glossy, plumped-up lips with an almost lacquer-like finish. The term “Latex Lips” is used for this trending makeup look, which is clearly the big new comeback!" shared Makeup artist Sahibba K Anand in an interview with HT Digital. (Also read: From daytime chic to evening glamour, a step-by-step guide to achieving a perfect no-makeup look for every occasion )

What is latex lips trend and how to ace it

Irrespective of the shade/colour you go for, this high-shine effect can be created by following these simple steps as suggested by Sahibba:

1. Prep

Exfoliate your lips and apply a little lip balm. Lip prep is important to remove dead cells and make the base ready for makeup application.

2. Lipliner the secret hero of the game

No matter what the base shade, always start with a lip liner. Start by outlining the lips in the desired shape; if overlapping, please ensure you cover the entire area by filling the lips in with the same lip liner. This helps form the desired shape, creates a base for the lip colour, and also ensures that the lip colour lasts long.

3. Lip colour that defines you

Now, fill in with the lip colour of your choice- you can apply a cream lipstick or a liquid matte, any type that you prefer. This step is essential in giving the shade or the colour of your choice over the entire lip evenly. I like to create an ombre effect by using a lip colour that is a shade lighter only in the middle of both lips. This accentuates the lips and gives a 3D effect that will be further enhanced in the next step.

4. Time to add dollops of gloss

This is what will make the lips get that latex-like high shine! You can use any gloss, ranging from a clear gloss or one with a metallic finish, but remember to use it generously. Yes, it may sound like a '90s look, but believe me, if all three steps are done right, your lips will definitely make heads turn!

What to keep in mind for this look?

Sahibba offered the following tips to keep in mind when embracing this trend:

Since it's a high-shine look for the lips, keep the rest of the face matte and avoid using too much highlighter.

For those with an olive undertone, it is highly recommended to use an orangish colour corrector in the area around the lips to avoid that greyish/pigmented look. This brightens out the face no matter how dark or bright a lip colour you wear.

Opt for a thick gloss and avoid gloss that is too runny.

Would this trend work for an everyday look?

"This edgy and almost daring look is fab for people who love to experiment with their looks. So if you feel confident wearing it, go right ahead! What makes it difficult to wear as an everyday look is the fact that we use a lacquer type of gloss, so to maintain the look, you would have to keep touching up the lips, and you would also have to avoid biting into your food. So it is fabulous for a shoot or when attending an event. It’s also a great look to try this Karwachauth, as you won’t be eating anything anyways!," says Sahibba.

"The latex lip trend takes glossy lips to the next level, even though it may seem unreal. It's achieved using real makeup products! When trying the latex makeup trend, remember to keep the rest of your makeup subtle. These lips will be the focal point of your face, and it's a choice between emphasizing your lips or your eyes, with no middle ground. Here's what you should do: Start by moisturizing your lips with a balm and use a full-coverage lip liner to define your lip shape. Consider using a pigmented gloss to add some colour. Simply fill in the lines for a more defined look." says Namrata Soni, Founder, Simply Nam.

She added, "My preferred method is to first outline the lips and then fill in the entire lip area. If you want extra coverage, use lip butter or ultra-matte lipstick as a base for full coverage. Top it off with a tinted, pigmented lip gloss that gives the illusion of latex on your lips. Remember to apply the gloss all over your lips, not just in the centre. The reason for using a lip liner is to prevent the gloss from smudging and to keep it intact throughout the evening."

Bringing her expertise to the same Aanchal Malhotra Gupta, Co-founder, amág Beauty shared with HT Digital a few important tips to ace this viral lip trend.

● For a proper application, the lips must be soft and very well hydrated.

● To improve the glowing effect, smoothen the surface with a scrub and keep applying lip balm.

● Using a lip liner, draw the outer edges of the lips in the shade of the chosen lipstick, your natural lip colour, or a shade a little darker. To define the lips, make sure to blend them inwards.

● Next, apply a layer of the selected liquid lipstick, make sure that the lipstick is highly pigmented. Tap it in gently to maintain the colour on the lips, and allow it to dry. To achieve an even more intense colour, apply a second layer after the first has dried.

● Once the lips have dried completely, use the selected lip gloss to coat the entire lip surface. Apply a bit more product to the middle of the upper and lower lips for a more dramatic look.

● To complete the look, use a tiny amount of concealer and a delicate brush to adjust the lip's natural contours.

Pro Tip: This lip look can be enhanced even further with dewy skin, natural eyebrows, and a little bit of mascara, however, blush should be avoided!

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON