National Lipstick Day 2023: 7 tips to master iconic lipstick trends like a pro

National Lipstick Day is celebrated on July 29 to pay homage to one of the most popular and iconic cosmetic products - lipstick. Bold or shiny, lipstick is a girl's best friend. Just a swipe of vibrant colour and we are ready to take on the world. With so many shades, designs and textures to choose from, there's lipstick for everyone and every occasion. However, there are always certain shades and colours that trend in the beauty world. Over the years, lipstick trends have been changing at a rapid pace, with people now opting for more pastel, matte and nude shades. But if you're a fan of glossy, shiny lips, don't worry, you can still rock the beauty trends by following certain tips and tricks. (Also read: 16 lipstick trends that your lips will love to flaunt ) Whether it's a bold red, a subtle nude, or a vibrant shade, National Lipstick Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the beauty of lip colours.(Unsplash/Andriyko Podilnyk)

Tips to ace the trendy lipstick looks

Hitesh Dewett, Training and Artistry Manager at Swiss Beauty shared with HT Lifestyle some tips to master the iconic lipstick trends like a pro.

1. Bold lips

The return of red and berry hues is wonderful for creating a seductive and sophisticated appearance. The traditional lip colours in bright reds and rich berry tints are ideal if you want daring and dramatic makeup. Red lips, whether they are traditional crimson or vivid scarlet, have come to represent sexiness and glamour. Whether you're sporting a tiny black dress or a power suit, a quick spray of red lipstick instantly enhances your appearance.

2. Soft nudes

Use soft nude lipsticks to create a natural and carefree appearance à la the 1990s. If you appreciate delicacy and refinement, these colours will give you a lovely, polished look. This classic beauty fad emphasises natural characteristics and oozes carefree charm. Consider neutral hues like creamy beige, soft mauve, and dusty rose, which go with every skin tone and are appropriate for any event or attire.

3. Glossy lips

Glossy lips are back in style and are ideal for keeping the lips appearing youthful all day. Your image is immediately improved by the young mood that glossy lips exude. Choose a gloss to maintain your pout's seductive appearance all day.

4. Korean dreamy corals

If you like more subdued colours and stay away from strong or provocative hues, coral tones are ideal. The perfect choice for Korean lips, these lovely hues strike the perfect mix between bold and bare. For a gentle, "just-bitten" appearance, start by blending a brilliant colour into the inner portion of the lips. Wait no longer and give this captivating Korean lip trend, which has gained international acclaim, a try.

Whatever your inclination, you'll surely feel confident and prepared to stand out in any crowd after trying these alluring lip combinations. But when you experiment with various fashions, you can occasionally experience dry lips or problems with your lipstick breaking or smearing onto your teeth. Do not fret! We've included some simple and fast lipstick.

5. Accentuate lips with flawless application

Sharp edges are essential for a smooth lipstick application that highlights lips. Use a little concealer to tidy up the lip edges after applying your lipstick. To line the lips' outer edges, use a concealer pencil and an angled brush. Your lips will seem precise and defined after completing this easy step.

6. Don’t let lipstick on the teeth ruin your look:

Lipstick stains on the teeth are the worst for ruining a beautiful smile. Try this simple tip to stop this accident. Put your index finger into your mouth and make an "O" shape with your lips. Gently round your finger with your lips, then gently take it out. Any leftover lipstick that may have gotten on the inside of your lips and otherwise might have ended up on your teeth will be eliminated by doing this.

7. How to get the ideal lip that looks fuller:

To start, prepare the lips for a smooth basis by gently exfoliating them and applying moisturising lip balm. To prolong the wear and colour of lipstick, prime the lips with a concealer or foundation that matches your skin tone. Apply a little layer of lip liner over the cupid's bow and the centre of the bottom lip to create the subtle appearance of bigger lips. To make lips appear larger, choose lighter hues like nudes or pale pinks rather than dark hues, which can make lips appear smaller.