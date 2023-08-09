From daytime chic to evening glamour, a step-by-step guide to achieving a perfect no-makeup look for every occasion

In a world where less is more, the "no-makeup" makeup look has become a timeless trend that effortlessly enhances your natural beauty. Even while it is wonderful to get dolled up with a full face of foundation and bright red lips, there are those days when you just want to feel and look your best without making a big effort. There comes a no make-up look for a rescue. The aim of no-makeup makeup look is to give you an effortlessly attractive appearance with fewer products and in less time. Whether you are stepping out for a casual brunch or getting ready for an evening soirée, mastering this art can make you look effortlessly chic. In a world where beauty trends often shift and change, there's a timeless allure that lies in the simplicity of a no-makeup look.(Instagram)

Anchal Malhotra Chadha, Beauty Expert and Director of Milap Cosmetics shared with HT Lifestyle some tips and tricks to achieve a perfect no-makeup look.

Tips to achieve a perfect no-makeup look

1. Start with skincare: The foundation of a flawless look

The key to a seamless no-makeup makeup look lies in a healthy canvas. Begin with a clean face by cleansing and moisturizing. Apply a lightweight, hydrating primer to ensure a smooth base. This skincare routine not only preps your skin but also allows your makeup to last longer.

2. Even out your complexion with tinted moisturizer or sheer foundation

Ditch heavy foundations for a tinted moisturizer or a sheer foundation. The goal is to even out your complexion while letting your natural skin shine through. Use a damp makeup sponge for an airbrushed finish and focus on areas that need coverage.

3. Conceal gently: Cover imperfections, not your skin

Target blemishes and under-eye circles with a lightweight concealer. Remember, the aim is not to completely conceal, but to brighten and subtly correct. Blend carefully for a seamless finish.

4. Embrace soft and natural brows

Groomed eyebrows frame your face beautifully. Use a brow pencil or powder in a shade close to your natural hair colour. Fill in any sparse areas with soft strokes for a natural look.

5. Add a pop of natural flush with cream blush

Choose a cream blush in a soft pink or peach tone for a natural flush. Smile and apply the blush to the apples of your cheeks, blending it upwards for a healthy glow.

6. Define your eyes with neutral tones

Opt for neutral eye shadows in soft browns or taupe shades. Apply a light shade on your lids and a slightly darker shade in the crease for a subtle dimension. Skip the eyeliner or use a brown pencil for a soft definition.

7. Mascara magic: Open up your eyes

Curl your lashes and apply a coat of mascara to open up your eyes. Focus on the roots of your lashes for a wide-eyed effect.

8. Lips that speak softly

Complete the look with a nude or your lips-but-better lip colour. Opt for a lip balm or sheer lipstick for a subtle and hydrated pout.

9. Transition to evening glam: Amp up the drama

For an evening transformation, intensify your look with a touch of darker eye shadow in the crease and bolder mascara. Add a swipe of eyeliner close to your lash line for added definition. Switch your lip colour to a deeper shade or a classic red for added allure.

10. Set it in place: The finishing touch

Finish with a spritz of setting spray to lock in your effortless no-makeup makeup look. This step ensures your makeup stays put, no matter how long your event lasts.