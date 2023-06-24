Monsoon makeup guide: 7 essential tips to enhance your rainy season beauty

As the raindrops cascade and the air turns humid, maintaining a picture-perfect look can be a challenge. But fear not! We're here to equip you with a repertoire of expert advice and tricks that will help you conquer the rainy weather with confidence and style. From selecting water-resistant foundations and smudge-proof eyeliners to mastering the art of a monsoon-friendly skincare routine, we've got you covered from start to finish. Discover how to create a radiant and long-lasting makeup look that can withstand the rain, while embracing the natural beauty of the monsoon season. Prepare to step out into the drizzle with a flawless face and an unwavering sense of allure. (Also read: Beauty blunders: Top makeup mistakes to avoid for a flawless finish ) As the monsoon season arrives, it's crucial to adjust your makeup routine to tackle the challenges posed by the rainy weather. (Unsplash)

Essential Monsoon Makeup Tips

Sneha Singh, Head of Research and Innovation at Faces Canada, shares with HT Lifestyle, some must-know monsoon makeup tips to help you stay beautiful even when the skies pour.

1. Primer: Apply a mattifying primer before your makeup to create a smooth base and help control excess oil. This will help your makeup last longer and prevent it from sliding off your face.

2. Lightweight Foundation: Opt for a lightweight and water-resistant foundation to combat the humidity and potential rain. This will help your makeup stay in place and prevent it from melting off your face.

3. Eyeshadow, eyeliner and mascara: During the monsoon season, it's a good idea to highlight your eyes and lips while keeping the rest of your makeup minimal. Opt for vibrant, waterproof eyeshadows and define your eyes with waterproof eyeliner. Curl your lashes and finish with waterproof mascara for a wide-eyed look. For the lips, choose long-lasting, matte, or semi-matte lipsticks in bright or bold shades to add a pop of colour to your face.

4. Mattifying lipsticks: Opt for long-stay smudge-proof lipsticks that also provide comfort to your lips.

5. Embrace the power of powder: Humidity can make your skin look greasy and shiny. Combat this by using a translucent or oil-absorbing powder to set your makeup. Apply the powder lightly on your T-zone, which is prone to excess oiliness. This will help control shine and keep your makeup in place.

6. Setting spray: Finish your makeup with a setting spray to lock it in place. Look for one that offers a matte finish and has a long-lasting formula. This will help your makeup withstand the humidity and keep it looking fresh for longer.

7. Blotting papers: Keep blotting papers or oil-absorbing sheets handy to control any excess oil or shine that may occur due to humidity. Gently blot your face to remove any excess oil without disturbing your makeup.

Monsoon makeup requires some adjustments to accommodate the challenges posed by the weather. By following this makeup routine, you can excel in your monsoon look without worry.

