Valentine's Day 2023: Google Doodle celebrates February 14 with adorable animation of raindrops joining to form a heart

Happy Valentine's Day: People across the globe are marking the day of love today, February 14. Even Google is celebrating Valentine's Day with their annual Google Doodle. Valentine's Day commemorates the feeling of being in love, and Google Doodle did the same. This time, it is an adorable animation of raindrops joining together to form a heart - depicting how two people meet each other and form a love bond with a promise of staying together through thick and thin. (Also Read | Happy Valentine's Day 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, greetings to share with the love of your life on February 14)

Valentine's Day Google Doodle celebrates love

The official page of Google Doodle released a statement on February 14, Tuesday, saying "Rain or shine, will you be mine." They further added details on how couples celebrate Valentine's Day, "Today's Valentine's Day Doodle celebrates the most romantic day of the year, when people all over the world express affection to their lovers, friends, and partners through gifts, greetings, and more."

Check out the Google Doodle animation shared on Twitter:

The Google Doodle page also talked about the various legends associated with Valentine's Day. "Did you know that during the Middle Ages, European countries like England and France believed that February 14 was the start of mating season for birds? They associated this phenomenon with love and began romantic celebrations soon after. The holiday became more popular throughout the world in the 17th century. Whatever your forecast looks like today, we hope you enjoy celebrating with your special someone. Happy Valentine's Day," the post said.

Meanwhile, Valentine's Day annually falls on February 14. In modern times, it has become a commercialised festival in which lovers express love and affection through acts of kindness, gifts, and spending some quality time together. Couples especially go all out to show their love and commitment to one another. From exchanging elaborate gifts to candlelit dinners and romantic getaways, they take the opportunity to show appreciation for their significant other.