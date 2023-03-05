Beauty blunders: Top makeup mistakes to avoid for a flawless finish

Makeup can be a fun and creative way to enhance your features and express your personal style. When it comes to makeup, championing the no-rules approach is best and it’s all about having fun. Having said that, you might be making some mistakes, causing the end result to not be as you had imagined. It's easy to fall prey to some common makeup mistakes that can end up ruining your look. Whether you're a makeup novice or a seasoned pro, these tips will help you avoid some of the most common makeup mishaps and achieve a flawless finish every time. (Also read: 6 trendy and simple make-up looks that are perfect for date night )

Kairavi Bharat Ram, Founder and CEO of Typsy Beauty shared with HT Lifestyle, some common makeup application mishaps you may not even know you’re guilty of making, and how to fix them.

1. Lips don't lie: While the very idea of lining lips conjures not-so-fond memories of the 90s makeup trend of dark liner paired with a light lipstick shade when done properly, this technique can actually help define your pout and prevent bleeding and feathering. The trick is to use a liner that is 1-2 shades darker than your lipstick for a defined pout that stays intact.

Also, while overdrawing your lips a la Kim K is trending, the reality is that that level of overdrawing looks good only on camera. So if a pouty lip is what you’re going for, only overdraw on the cupid’s bow and underneath the middle of the bottom lip. You can also layer your lipstick with a plumping gloss if you’re feeling extra!

2. Choose your weapons wisely: Ladies, please remember that dirty brushes and tools are riddled with breakout-causing bacteria that not only transfer to your skin but also back into your favourite makeup products. Make it a point to deep clean all your makeup brushes and tools every 7-10 days, and rinse your beauty blender after each use.

3. It’s all about that base: The first step is to apply foundation, right? Wrong. When beginning your routine, it's important to prep your skin first to ensure a flawless finish. Hydrate your skin as necessary with primer, moisturizer, eye cream and sunscreen before going in with any makeup. Also, while choosing the right formulation depending on your skin type is important, also focus on getting the right shade depending on your undertones.

A wrong shade of foundation or concealer can make your skin look ashy, and off-colour, leaving a grey cast on your makeup. The easiest way to find a match is to pick a few shades and apply each one along the jawline (& not the back of your palm!) and compare them in natural light!

