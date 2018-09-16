5 fashion tips to help you find your personal style

Do you typically reach out for a jeans paired with a top every time you go out, just to avoid wearing something uncomfortable? Think beyond this. Ashish Gurnani, co-founder, Postfold, and Shreyasi Pathak, stylist at Vajor, brings you stunning looks to help you break through your sartorial groove this season:

*Colour pattern: For your office look, try to strike a balance between tradition and modernity. Go for a kurta with a long slit on the side to extend the silhouette of your look. Add a pair of well-fitted pencil trousers in the same colour palette.

*Layering: For winter, try to go for chic-yet-comfortable clothing like printed palazzo pants in deep, rich colours and team them with long below-the-knee shrugs for a boho look. Add statement earrings and a scarf.

*Voluminous sleeves: While heading for Sunday brunch or an office outing, go for a fitted dress with voluminous sleeves. The key is to let one feature of your clothing do the talking. Add minimal jewellery to keep things trendy.

*Extensive jackets: Denim jackets got an extensive ornamental update last season and the trend is here to stay this season as well. You can go for an embroidered denim jacket or upgrade your basic ones with a set of enamel pins. Team this with a maxi skirt and a T-shirt.

*Maxi dress: There is nothing as effortless as a maxi dress. The comfortable fit and flowy silhouette keeps things hassle-free and allows for ample movement. Choose this look for a sundowner by the beach or for a day of shopping. Go for a printed maxi dress along with strappy sandals in tan for the perfect look.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 11:49 IST