Malaika Arora rings in festive season with gothic queen meets Indian Barbie look in black lehenga: Pics

Malaika Arora is ringing in the festive season with a traditional look designed by Archana Kochhar. The designer posted Malaika's photos on Instagram with the caption, “@malaikaaroraofficial looking beautiful in our Black Embroidered Lehenga.” Malaika Arora dazzles in a black lehenga set.

Decoding Malaika's Gothic Queen meets Indian Barbie look

In the black embroidered lehenga, Malaika Arora served a gothic queen meets Indian Barbie fashion moment. While black is an unconventional colour for puja ceremonies and at-home celebrations during the festive season, Malaika's ensemble is a great sartorial pick for Diwali card nights, partying with friends, and attending themed get-togethers.

The black lehenga set features a stylish bralette, a floor-length lehenga skirt, and a net dupatta. The blouse features double spaghetti straps on both sides, sequin embellishments, an asymmetric hem, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped midriff-baring hem. The skirt matches the top with shimmering sequin embellishments done in intricate patterns.

The net dupatta was decked with black crystals, tassel-adorned trims, and a sequin-adorned patti embroidered on the borders. Malaika placed it on her shoulder, lending an elegant touch to the ensemble.

Skipping accessories, Malaika styled the ensemble with a gold bracelet, eye-catching red lip shade, darkened brows, and rouge-tinted cheeks. She left her blonde-highlighted locks loose in a side parting, styled with soft blow-out curls.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. The two were together for 19 years before separating in 2016. They officially got a divorce in 2017. The 48-year-old star dated actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years. On the work front, she is often seen as a judge on reality shows such as India's Best Dancer, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, and more.