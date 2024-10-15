Malaika Arora's simple all-black outfit and no makeup look at airport isn't just comfortable but functional

The paparazzi clicked Malaika Arora at the Mumbai airport today. The 48-year-old caught an early flight out of the bay on Tuesday. For the jet-set look, she wore an all-black ensemble that wasn't just comfortable but also functional. Malaika Arora at the airport.

Malaika Arora clicked at the airport

The video shared by the paparazzi shows Malaika exiting her car in front of the Mumbai airport. As the star walks towards the departure gates, she greets the paparazzi and waves them goodbye. She wore a black sweatshirt and jogger set for the jet-set look. Let's decode her ensemble.

What did Malaika Arora wear?

Malaika's black sweatshirt features a raised round neckline, drop shoulder detail, full-length baggy sleeves, cinched cuffs and waist, and an oversized fit that adds a relaxed vibe to the ensemble. She paired the top with matching joggers featuring a high-rise waist, a relaxed fit, side pockets, and a cinched hem. The set is from the shelves of the clothing brand Essentials.

The ensemble ticks all the boxes for a comfortable look with its baggy silhouette and comfy fabric. Meanwhile, the classic black shade gives it a functional aesthetic because you can easily accessorise it with minimal additions. Moreover, it is a great sartorial pick for flights as you can fly without a care in the world.

Malaika accessorised the minimal all-black ensemble with broad sunglasses, gold rings, a beige handbag, and white chunky sneakers. Lastly, she chose a no-makeup look and tied her hair in a sleek ponytail to round off the airport look.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan. They were together for 19 years before separating in 2016 and officially getting a divorce in 2017. She dated actor Arjun Kapoor for a couple of years. She is often seen as a judge on reality shows such as India's Best Dancer, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, and more.