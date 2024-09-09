Malaika Arora's back, hip flexors strengthening workout with ankle weights is for young adults suffering from back pain

It's Monday, and Malaika Arora has a bunch of new exercises for you to try out at the gym. The 48-year-old shared an Instagram post where she did five different exercises while wearing ankle weights. If you are young and suffering from back pain, they will help you strengthen your back and hip flexors. Malaika Arora shares new workouts to strengthen back and hip flexors. (Instagram )

Malaika Arora's back and hip flexors strengthening workouts

In her Monday motivation post, Malaika Arora did five exercises, which are "back extension with twists, back extension with leg lifts, back leg lift + opposite arm lift, L-sit single leg raise over yoga blocks, and seated L-sit single leg raise over yoga blocks". The fitness enthusiast did the exercises while wearing ankle weights to increase the difficulty level while gaining health benefits. According to Malaika's post, she advised her followers to do each exercise for 10 repetitions.

Benefits of doing back and hip flexors strengthening workouts for young adults

Ignoring our hip flexors can lead to muscle imbalances, lower back pain, hip tightness, and poor pelvic alignment. Young adults who spend long hours sitting at the desk because of their lifestyle or work schedules can benefit from these workouts. By strengthening them, you can stabilize the core muscles, maintain good posture, reverse the negative effects of sitting longer hours, and improve athletic performance.

Meanwhile, back exercises boost flexibility and range of motion. Additionally, they strengthen and support the spine, reducing the likelihood of strains, sprains, and other injuries.

How did the internet react?

After Malaika posted the video, her fans flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote, "Whenever I see Malaika, I understand one thing that age is just a number." Another commented, “Queen. She never fails to inspire.” “Many don't understand the level of discipline this requires to show up every day for your body's wellness,” a user remarked.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.