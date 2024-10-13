Post-Navratri wardrobe and skin detox: Check out wardrobe cleansing and skincare tips to make your life easier

Navratri 2024: Shardiya Navratri celebrations began on Thursday, October 3, kickstarting the festive season in India. The celebrations are all about good food, dressing up in stunning outfits, going pandal hopping, playing garba with friends, decorating your home, and more. Post-Navratri wardrobe and skincare detox tips to make life easy.

As we inch closer to the end of the festival, with Dussehra and Vijayadashmi celebrations arriving, it's time to get into detox mode. Festival detox not only involves taking rest and improving your gut health, but it also involves tasks like detoxifying your wardrobe for the seasonal change and taking care of your skin. So, here are some tips to follow for your yearly detox.

Your yearly festive detox tips. (Freepik)

Detox your wardrobe post-Navratri

Navratri also marks the advent of the winter season. While we all deep clean our homes before Diwali, why not utilize the time after Navratri to deep clean your wardrobe? This involves upcycling/donating your old clothes or items you don't use anymore, taking out the winter clothes from the storage, and selling unworn clothes that are in good condition but of no use. Lastly, keep items you wear and absolutely require and store/arrange them as per your use.

Post-Navratri wardrobe detox. (Freepik)

Giving your wardrobe a detox not only clears clutter from your storage but also lifts your mood. With only necessary items in your closet, you will have only necessary items, and the feeling of having too much will not weigh you down emotionally. Moreover, someone might benefit from the items you had cluttered in your wardrobe.

If you are someone who rents clothes for the festive season, this might be a good time to return them and tick off one more task from your to-do list.

Skincare tips for post-Navratri detox

The festive season means hectic schedules, late nights, and heavy makeup. All these factors can take a toll on your skin. Therefore, you need a post-Navratri recovery routine to rejuvenate your skin.

Post-Navratri skincare detox. (Freepik)

Cleansing: You shouldn't miss this step during the festive season. In the detox phase, start your skin recovery by cleansing twice during the day. Use a gentle cleanser and follow up with exfoliation (twice every week).

Hydration: Drink lots of water; it is essential for overall health, including skin hydration. Make it a daily goal to consume seven glasses of water or more, suggests Dr Soujanya Dhulipala, Dermatologist, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center.

Moisturisation: Rehydrate your skin by applying a soothing moisturiser or a hydrating mask.

SPF: Protect your skin from harmful UV rays by using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30. Apply it daily, even on cloudy days, to prevent premature ageing. Reapply it every two hours when outdoors.

Adequate sleep: Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your body to repair and rejuvenate.

Be gentle: Do not opt for harsh treatments and chemical products to get quick results. This may end up damaging your skin barrier.