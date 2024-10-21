Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's Karwa Chauth celebrations feature simple mehndi designs, minimal makeup and lots of love

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra were among the many celebrities who observed the Karwa Chauth fast last night. The cousins shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. While Priyanka captioned her post, “To all those celebrating...Happy Karwa Chauth and yes I’m filmy,” Parineeti's caption read, “My moon and my stars…Happy Karwa Chauth, love of my life.” Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's simple mehndi

Priyanka's post featured special moments from her and Nick Jonas's Karwa Chauth celebrations. In the first click, Priyanka breaks her fast by drinking water from Nick's hands as they video call her mom. Meanwhile, the second photo shows her reading a note from Nick, and the third is a selfie of the couple as the actor shows her off her mehndi, featuring Nick's initials and birth date (9.16.92).

As for Parineeti's post, she shared several photos capturing her and Raghav performing Karwa Chauth rituals. In the first click, Raghav fixes Parineeti's sindoor. In one picture, the politician can be seen playfully pulling his wife's hair. The actor also shared pictures of her performing rituals with other married women and showing her mehndi to Raghav. Like her elder cousin, Parineeti also chose a simple design which included two hearts connected with a curved line.

Decoding Priyanka's minimal look

Priyanka chose a laidback ensemble for her Karwa Chauth celebrations. She wore a vibrant pink velvet tracksuit. She styled the ensemble with colourful bangles, dainty gold bracelets, jhumkis, rings, and mangalsutra. She tied her hair in a side-parted messy updo, and for the glam, she kept her face bare. Pink lips, feathered brows, and sindoor rounded off the look.

What did Parineeti wear for Karwa Chauth?

Parineeti chose a bright pink kurta and sharara set for Karwa Chauth. The short kurta has an embroidered neckline, sleeves, and hem. The quarter-length sleeves, side slits and short hem round off the design elements. She draped the dupatta on her shoulders to complete the ethnic look.

Parineeti styled the ensemble with rings, earrings, a braided hairdo, sindoor, winged eyeliner, pink lips, matching eye shadow, rouge on the cheeks, and glowing skin.